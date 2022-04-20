Ashok Gehlot Breaks Silence On Prashant Kishor-Congress Talks; 'He Has Become A Brand'

Speaking to the media on his arrival in Delhi, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot weighed in on the talks between poll strategist Prashant Kishor and Congress. While refraining from confirming whether Kishor would be inducted into Congress, he mentioned that the party is in regular touch with such experts. He also hinted that the Indian Political Action Committee co-founder could play an important role in uniting the opposition and fighting the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. Gehlot is scheduled to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi along with his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel later in the day.

Ashok Gehlot remarked, "As far as Prashant Kishor is concerned, he has become a brand in the country. In the 2014 Parliamentary elections, he was with Modi Ji and NDA. Then he was with Nitish. Then he went to Punjab where he was with Congress. So, this is his professional work. There are many like him. We are in touch with them too but it is news for you because Prashant Kishor is a big name. It is the right of every person to utilise every person's experience. The ruling party also does this. It is not the first time this is happening. We regularly keep taking advice from such agencies and experts."

As per sources, Gehlot and Baghel will give details of the political situation in their respective states to Gandhi and discuss the future roadmap. In the last few days, a series of meetings have taken place at the Congress president's 10 Janpath residence in the presence of Kishor. Speculation is rife that the election strategist is likely to join Congress with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Prashant Kishor's pan-party influence

After gaining acclaim owing to his crucial role in BJP winning a majority on its own in the 2014 General election, Kishor's IPAC has run successful campaigns for AAP (2015 Delhi Assembly election), Mahagatbandhan (2015 Bihar Assembly election), Congress (2017 Punjab Assembly election), YSCRP (Andhra Pradesh Assembly election), DMK (Tamil Nadu Assembly election) and TMC (West Bengal Assembly election). However, he failed to propel the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance to victory in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh polls. On March 1, Prashant Kishor was appointed as Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's Principal Advisor.

While the poll strategist was tasked with Congress' election campaign for the Punjab Assembly election due next year, he resigned from this post on August 5 itself citing that he wanted to take a "temporary break" from an active role in public life. This came in the wake of his decision to quit the political strategy space after the West Bengal Assembly polls. While he reportedly played a key role in TMC's Goa election campaign, the party drew a blank whereas its ally MGP joined hands with BJP after the election.