Ashok Gehlot Calls Cabinet Meeting On Tuesday At 7:30 After Sacking Sachin Pilot As Dy CM

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is set to chair the first Cabinet meeting on Tuesday at 7:30 pm after sacking Sachin Pilot as his deputy and the Rajasthan Congress President. The meeting will be held at Gehlot's residence in Jaipur and will be the first Cabinet meeting after the sacking of Pilot and two other Cabinet ministers. After the Cabinet meeting, a meeting of the Council of Ministers will be held at 8 pm.

Amidst the political crisis in the ruling government, Gehlot has warned his party to 'not fall for BJP's trap,' as the Congress tries to stabilize its administration in the state. BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria has demanded a floor test in Rajasthan. Alleging that the state government is in minority, he accused the Congress party of luring MLAs with ministerial berths. Meanwhile, Congress leader Sachin Pilot will hold a press briefing at 10 am tomorrow, according to sources.

Sachin Pilot sacked

Following the emerging cracks within the Rajasthan Congress leadership, Ashok Gehlot on Monday sacked Sachin Pilot as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, as well as the chief of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC), taking disciplinary action against its long-time leader following his failure to attend the second CLP meeting in Jaipur.

Apart from Pilot, two other cabinet ministers will be sacked from the party itself after they decided to stay back with Pilot and give the CLP meet a miss, which was seen as Congress' last-ditch attempt to mend fences with the miffed leader and his faction.

Sources have reported that Sachin Pilot has made it clear to the BJP, that if he were to join the party, he would want to take the lead as the Rajasthan Government's Chief Minister. Pilot's demand may meet an impasse since the Rajasthan BJP has some top brass and seasoned leaders like Vasundhara Raje, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Om Birla, who would be considered as top candidates to lead the state if BJP were to form a government in Rajasthan.

