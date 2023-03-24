Ashok Gehlot Calls 'patriot' Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification 'Centre's Dictatorship'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot lashed out at the central government over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha stating that there is an atmosphere of fear being created across the country. The veteran Congress leader accused the Centre of 'dictatorship' as they are blocking a patriot like Rahul Gandhi from entering parliament.

"The fearful atmosphere that has been created in the country shows that the government's mentality is not correct. This is a dictatorship. Where will the opposition go in the democracy? Ever since Bharat Jodo Yatra concluded successfully, Government is perturbed. The manner in which Rahul Gandhi - a patriot whose entire clan took part in the freedom struggle and whose grandmother and father were assassinated was blocked from speaking in and coming to Parliament. This will cost them"

CM Gehlot went on to compare the recent scenario to the time Indira Gandhi was harassed and ended up becoming Prime Minister with a massive majority. "They had harassed Indira Gandhi as well and she was disqualified from the Parliament and they paid the price- there was a wave of Indira Gandhi and she became the PM with a massive majority. I can say that with the recent activities, chances will increase in the 2024 election. People won't tolerate such a dictatorial NDA government."

Rahul Gandhi disqualified as Lok Sabha MP

Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark. Announcing his disqualification, the Lok Sabha Secretariat in a notification said that it was effective from March 23, the day of his conviction.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced that he will convene a meeting of senior party leaders at 5 pm and a strategy going forward will be decided upon.

Reacting to Gandhi's disqualification, the Congress president said the BJP made all efforts to get him disqualified as he was speaking the truth. "He has been removed from the House for speaking the truth, fighting for the Constitution and for people's rights," Kharge alleged.

"This was not a question of backward class, Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi are not of backward class. They are trying to build a perception that Rahul Gandhi spoke against the backward class. Gandhi was putting forward the truth before the country so they were not liking it," he said in an apparent reference to BJP chief JP Nadda's remarks that Gandhi had compared OBC communities to thieves.

"We will keep fighting for protecting democracy and even if we have to go to jail, we will do so. Our people are ready to fight," Kharge said.

Notably, Gandhi has been disqualified a day after being convicted in a defamation case where he made the alleged remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections where he said 'how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?'

After this comment, a complaint was lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi under sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (Punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).