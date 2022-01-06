Ashok Gehlot Calls PM's Security Breach 'plot To Defame Congress', Demands Investigation

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reacted to the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday saying that while it was "unfortunate", it was not right to only blame the Punjab Government and CM Charanjit Singh Channi. Speaking to reporters, Gehlot raised questions on why PM Modi decided to go by road stating that he should have postponed the rally amid the rain and bad weather. He also asserted that there was a need to carry an investigation into whether a scenario was created to "defame" the Congress party in the run-up to the Punjab Elections, alleging that there was "violence in the blood of BJP-RSS".

"Everyone's responsible for the security of PM. The Prime Minister is not for one party, he is of everyone. At this time also you are doing politics, it is unfortunate. At the last moment, you change your plan and decide to go by road. All protocols are decided by PMO with IB inputs. They create such an atmosphere that our CM is involved in this. Along with the state government, the major role is of the IB & SPG," he said.

"As elections are near you are involving Congress in it to defame Congress. It is unfortunate they are speaking like this. Everyone is concerned in which direction they are taking the country. There is spirit of non-violence in the blood of Congress and violence in the blood of BJP-RSS. Everyone should ask SPG & IB what was the situation at that time. But no one is asking questions from them. You should postpone it saying that due to rains, rally can't happen. Why blame CM Channi in it? The investigation should happen, why PM Modi wants to go there as it was raining there and not many people gathered there because of rain. But PM Modi himself decided to go there," he added.

Major lapse in PM Modi's security

In a massive development in Punjab on Wednesday, PM Modi was forced to postpone his Ferozepur rally as his security was compromised after arriving in the state. At Ferozepur, an announcement was made on the stage that his visit was postponed cancelled "due to some reason". It was then revealed that the PM's convoy was blocked by "protesters" for 15-20 mins. Moreover, the Punjab Government failed to deploy additional security as a part of the contingency plan. Owing to this, PM Modi was forced to travel back and fly out of the Bathinda Airport.

The Ministry of Home Affairs taking cognizance of this serious security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government. The Punjab government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.