Ashok Gehlot Says 'Sachin Pilot Was Ineffective & Useless'; Launches Free-wheeling Attack

Lashing out at his former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Monday claimed Pilot was 'useless and ineffective' for the Congress party as all knew that he did no work, while addressing the media in Jaipur. Stating that inspite of the fact that Pilot was made Rajasthan chief for 7 years, Deputy CM, Union Minister at a very young age, Gehlot claimed that Pilot was conspiring with BJP for the past 6 months. Terming Pilot as 'useless', he claimed that Pilot spoke well due to which he was respected.

Gehlot: 'Pilot was ineffective and useless'

" Pilot was the Chief of Rajasthan for 7 years. Rahul and Sonia Gandhi trusted him a lot for 7 years. Congress made him deputy CM, PCC chief, Union minister and MP at a very young age, but he conspired along with BJP for the last 6 months," he said adding, "He (Pilot) used to speak Hindi, English well and he impressed media. We knew that he was useless and ineffective, yet we respected him."

He (Sachin Pilot) was conspiring from past 6 months with BJP's support. Nobody believed me when I used to say that conspiracy is going on to topple govt. Nobody knew that a person with such innocent face will do such thing. I'm not here to sell vegetables, I am CM: Rajasthan CM pic.twitter.com/Kk4TLJZ0v0 — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

SOG hunts for Pilot MLAs

Taking a jibe at Pilot's supporting MLAs, Gehlot asked that while the hotel expense of the Congress MLAs holed up in Jaipur will be borne by Congress, who would bear the expenses for Pilot's rebel MLAs. Currently, Rajasthan SOG is searching for the rebel MLAs in Haryana to issue notices to them after failing to ascertain their presence in ITC Manesar Hotel. While videos of Gehlot's MLAs 'enjoying' their stay at Jaipur's Fairmont Hotel have been released, sources report that Pilot's rebel MLAs have been moved to some other hotels in Haryana. Currently, Rajasthan High Court is hearing to plea filed by Pilot and his 18 MLAs challenging their disqualification from the CLP.

Gehlot plans to call Assembly session

Gehlot, who visited Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday said that it was a customary visit, but sources report that Gehlot is now planning to call an Assembly session so that he can order the MLAs to attend the session by issuing the whip. If the MLAs, especially in the Pilot camp defy it, they can lose their membership and in such a situation, Ashok Gehlot can prove his majority. While PIlot's MLAs have reportedly welcomed a floor test, Sachin Pilot himself is yet to break his silence at his next move.

Congress presents 'leaked tapes' in court

On Saturday, the Rajasthan SOG produced the audio clip which allegedly features businessman Sanjay Jain talking to MLAs about money transactions in a sessions court in Jaipur. While the court has ordered Jain to a four-day remand to SOG custody, accused BJP leaders - Ashok Singh and Bharat Malani refused to give their voice samples for further investigation. The state's SOG has filed an FIR- naming rebel MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Sanjay Jain and have issued notices to all of them. After BJP demanded a CBI probe into the issue, the Union Home Ministry has sought a report from Rajasthan’s Chief Secretary over the phone tapping issue in the state.

