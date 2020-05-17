Ashok Gehlot Condemns FM's 'dramebaazi' Remark On Rahul Gandhi; Questions BJP's Mindset

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the statement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's meeting with migrant workers. He added that the Congress leader just met the people to share their pain and stand by them in this hour of need.

Earlier in the day, describing Rahul Gandhi's conversation with the migrants as "dramebaazi", Sitharaman appealed to Congress to work together with the government on this issue. Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said that Rahul has highlighted the plight of millions of our brothers and sisters walking back to their home states.

Statement made by Nirmala Sitharaman ji regarding Rahul ji’s meeting with migrant workers, is highly condemnable and shows that without criticising GoI, and just by visiting the people – he shared their pain and stood by them in their hour of need.

1/ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 17, 2020

Futhermore, he said that BJP leaders are not ready to accept the presence of opposition parties,even if it is in the interest of the whole nation and the well-being of our citizens

But unfortunately- BJP leaders are not ready to accept the presence of opposition parties even if it is in the interest of whole nation and the well-being of our citizens. And Nirmala Ji is no different. It shows their mindset against opposition parties. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 17, 2020

We should be grateful to Smt Nirmala Ji that her statement shows that without uttering a word, Rahul Ji has highlighted the plight of millions of our brothers and sisters walking back to their home states,

3/ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 17, 2020

READ: FM terms Rahul Gandhi's migrant interaction as 'dramebaazi', appeals to Congress president

FM Terms Rahul Gandhi's Migrant Interaction As 'dramebaazi'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday lashed out at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his interaction with stranded migrants at Delhi's Sukhdev Vihar area. She claimed that the Congress party was politicising the problems faced by migrant workers instead of asking the states ruled by them to arrange more trains for ferrying the migrant workers to their native places. Describing Rahul Gandhi's conversation with the migrants as "dramebaazi", she appealed to Congress for working together with the government on this issue. She also requested Congress president Sonia Gandhi to deal with the migrant crisis more responsibly.

READ: Rahul Gandhi meets stranded migrants in Delhi, arranges cars for their journey home

Rahul Gandhi interacts with migrant workers

Rahul Gandhi interacted with 20 migrant workers hailing from Madhya Pradesh who were resting on a footpath on their way to Jhansi from Haryana on Saturday, May 16. As per reports, volunteers from the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee arranged vehicles for the group to return to their hometown while following all social distancing norms.

The pain of the people can only be understood by leaders who care. Here are a few glimpses of Shri @RahulGandhi interacting with migrant labourers in Delhi.#RahulCaresForIndia pic.twitter.com/wo0ULmpT7L — Congress (@INCIndia) May 16, 2020

READ: These are all 5 tranches and 50 measures of India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' economic package

READ: Digvijaya Singh force-fits Rahul Gandhi's migrant attack, glosses over Centre's steps