Ashok Gehlot Brings Up 2023 Rajasthan Polls Amid Pilot's Return; Asks 'why Did He Leave?'

Issuing his first response after Sachin Pilot returned to the Congress fold and amid talk that he may resign from his post, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that BJP stands exposed and that his party will win the 2023 election.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, Ashok Gehlot said that 34-member committee will look into the grievances of Pilot and company, while also alleging that BJP tried their best to break the government but Congress party is united. While he ducked questions on his previous 'Nikamma' remark on Pilot, he exuded confidence on his MLAs saying that not even one of them left the party despite BJP's attempt to lure them in all manner. However, he took a jibe at Pilot and said that 'those who left needs to think why they left and what is the difference.'

"It's my responsibility to see what issues they have with me. Apart from this, BJP had a big defeat in all this. This is victory of the people of Rajasthan..New energy has been generated in Congress with this. Its our responsibility to save democracy."

Sachin Pilot returns to Congress fold, thanks Gandhi family for 'addressing grievances'

We knew that he was useless and ineffective: Gehlot

Earlier, lashing out at his former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Chief Minister claimed Pilot was 'useless and ineffective' for the Congress party as all knew that he did no work. Stating that inspite of the fact that Pilot was made Rajasthan chief for 7 years, Deputy CM, Union Minister at a very young age, Gehlot claimed that Pilot was conspiring with BJP for the past 6 months. Terming Pilot as 'useless', he claimed that Pilot spoke well due to which he was respected.

"Pilot was the Chief of Rajasthan for 7 years. Rahul and Sonia Gandhi trusted him a lot for 7 years. Congress made him deputy CM, PCC chief, Union minister, and MP at a very young age, but he conspired along with BJP for the last 6 months," he had said adding, "He (Pilot) used to speak Hindi, English well and he impressed media. We knew that he was useless and ineffective, yet we respected him."

Milind Deora recalls 'Street Fighting Man' lyrics as Sachin Pilot patches up with Congress

Pilot speaks on tiff with Ashok Gehlot

After hectic parleys between Sachin Pilot and Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, a purported breakthrough was achieved in the Rajasthan political crisis on Monday. Amid the political tussle in Rajasthan, CM Gehlot had alleged that Pilot was involved in horse-trading of MLAs, called him 'useless and ineffective' and hinted that leaders like him who got everything on a platter does not believe in Congress' ideology. However, he softened his stance later and extended an olive branch to PIlot and other rebel MLAs, though it is unlikely that the bad blood between the two is resolved.

Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Updates

When asked about the tiff with CM Ashok Gehlot, Pilot said, "Congress president Rahul Gandhi had decided to make Ashok Gehlot as CM in 2018. I have never used any disrespectful words and behavior against anyone. I was surprised by some of the statements made against me. There is no place for personal malice in politics. I have never been greedy for any posts". Moreover, taking to Twitter, he thanked party's interim President Sonia Gandhi, former chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said that he is 'firm' in his belief and will continue to work for a 'better India'.

I thank Smt Sonia Ji, @RahulGandhi Ji, @priyankagandhi Ji & @INCIndia leaders for noting & addressing our grievances.I stand firm in my belief & will continue working for a better India, to deliver on promises made to the people of Rajasthan & protect democratic values we cherish pic.twitter.com/kzS4Qi1rnm — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) August 10, 2020

Kapil Sibal fires 'opportunism' jibe on Sachin Pilot's return to Congress in Rajasthan

(PTI image)