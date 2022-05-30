Ashok Gehlot Congratulates Rajya Sabha Candidates Even As Congress Snubs Rajasthan Netas

The Congress party on Sunday announced 10 candidates for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections, in which the names of many notable leaders are missing. Congress has nominated Randeep Singh Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari from Rajasthan, despite all three leaders belonging to other states.

The move has irked the Rajasthan Congress unit, with party MLA Sanyam Lodha questioning the High Command why no one was nominated from the state.

"The Congress has fielded 3 candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections from Rajasthan, all of whom do not belong to the state. The party has the right to pick candidates, but neglecting Rajasthan leaders has hurt the people of the state. The party workers are disappointed," Lodha said.

Warning that this could cost the party many votes in the upcoming state assembly elections, he requested the high command to consider nominating a leader from Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to congratulate the three leaders on their candidature for the Rajya Sabha elections from Rajasthan.

"Congratulations and best wishes to Mr. Mukul Wasnik, Mr. Pramod Tiwari, and Mr. Randeep Singh Surjewala for being nominated by Congress for Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. Three senior leaders from Rajasthan have been elected by the party to the Rajya Sabha," he wrote.

The CM exuded confidence that the leaders will raise the voice for Rajasthan's rights at the national level against the Central Government on issues including East Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), Dedicated Freight Corridor, and rail projects. "The people of the state will get the benefit of their experience and seniority at the national level," added Ashok Gehlot.

Congress announces candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

Congress on Sunday evening announced the names of candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls, fielding Rajeev Shukla, Ajay Maken, and Jairam Ramesh from Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Karnataka respectively. The party released the list of 10 candidates from seven states for the polls scheduled to take place on June 10.

P Chidambaram, who is an MP in the Rajya Sabha, has once again been given a run from Tamil Nadu, while Ranjeet Ranjan has been fielded from Chhattisgarh. The party has fielded Vivek Tankha as a candidate from Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress also opted for apparently lightweight candidates like Imran Pratapgarhi and Ranjeet Ranjan, contrary to speculation about accommodating veterans Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma. A young Muslim leader and a poet from Uttar Pradesh, Pratapgarhi has been fielded from Maharashtra.