Ashok Gehlot Dares Amit Shah To Probe Post-Karauli Riots; Says 'BJP Losing Assembly Polls'

Training guns on BJP, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot dared Union Home Minister Amit Shah to constitute an inquiry into the Ram Navami violence that took place in 7 states after the communal clashes in Karauli. 35 persons were injured after stones were pelted at a motorcycle rally in Rajasthan's Karauli on the occasion of the Hindu New Year. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Gehlot accused BJP and RSS of trying to incite riots and contended that they replicated the Karauli pattern in the clashes that took place in other parts of the country thereafter.

Ashok Gehlot remarked, "The situation in the country is worrisome. Everyone is worried about it. Politics of caste and religion is taking place. This is dangerous. Some people can feel nice, but this is not in the national interest. Russia split into 6 parts, but our country remained one. We remained united despite different castes, religions and languages. Indira Gandhi gave her life but did not allow the formation of Khalistan. When Beant Singh was the CM of Punjab, he destroyed terrorists. He was killed in a bomb attack. But he didn't allow the formation of Khalistan."

He added, "The new generation doesn't know this. BJP and RSS are using this to their advantage. They are stoking fire everywhere. They are creating the agenda and letting (places) burn. It is their old tactic to incite riots. First, Karauli, Jodhpur and then Ramgarh. We put in all our efforts, took timely action so small incidents happened and we arrested all goons. Some are on the run. But we will not spare them. But we decided that we will not let violence take place in the state at any cost."

Contending that BJP is going to lose the Rajasthan Assembly polls, the Rajasthan CM stressed, "Riots took place in 7 states and then bulldozers ran. The way in which riots were stoked in Karauli was seen in 7 states. This should be probed. If Amit Shah has the guts, the Home Ministry should form a committee comprising a High Court judge, and a Supreme Court judge and probe what was the root cause of the riots that took place in 7 states after Karauli. Was there some planning? Everything will come to the fore and riots won't take place again."

ये(भाजपा) सब जगह आग लगा रहे हैं। एजेंडा बना रहे हैं, लड़ने दे रहे हैं। इनकी दंगे भड़काने की योजना थी, करौली, उसके बाद जोधपुर में, राजगढ़ में इनका अपना बोर्ड है वहां पर भी... हम लोगों ने पूरा प्रयास करके समय पर कार्रवाई की, गिरफ़्तारियां की गई, आरोपी भागते फिर रहे हैं: राजस्थान CM pic.twitter.com/piuDy570l0 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 5, 2022

BJP slams 'appeasement politics'

Gehlot's comments come in the wake of BJP targeting the Rajasthan government over the rising incidents of violence in the state. Taking to Twitter on May 3, former CM Vasundhara Raje said, "After Baran, Karauli and Rajgarh, now the incident of communal tension has also come to the fore in Chief Minister's home district Jodhpur. The removal of the saffron flag from the statue of freedom fighter Bal Mukand Bissa makes it clear that this religious frenzy spread in the state is the result of the appeasement culture of the Congress government. The government should shun the policy of appeasement."