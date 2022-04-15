Ashok Gehlot Demands PM Modi's Response On Communal Clashes In Parts Of India; 'must Stop'

Amidst the furore over the communal violence reported during the Ram Navami across India, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday, March 15, demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak on the issue and adopt necessary actions against the attackers. Launching fresh salvos at the Centre, CM Gehlot alleged that both RSS and BJP are playing communal politics amidst various violent incidents reported in the country.

Ashok Gehlot told ANI, "Today there is a violent atmosphere in the country. PM Modi should condemn such violent incidents. If he speaks, violence could stop."

He further blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for the rising communal tensions across the country.

Referring to Karauli violence, Gehlot refuted the BJP's claims of arresting innocent people in relation to the attack. He said, "BJP is saying that there were some innocent people who were arrested while the same could have happened in Madhya Pradesh too".

Speaking on the stone-pelting and petrol bomb attacks against the Ram Navami processions in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, Ashok Gehlot added, "There might be innocents who were arrested by Shivraj Singh Chouhan as he is also on the verge of becoming 'bulldozer baba' just like UP CM Yogi Adityanath."

Karauli violence

On April 2, communal clashes broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli district after a bike rally organised to mark the Hindu new year allegedly endured stone-pelting as they passed through a market, leading to a confrontation between the two groups.

According to the police, stones were pelted at those participating in the motorcycle rally when they were crossing a Muslim-dominated area. Following this, arson and vandalism were also witnessed during the rally.

A day after the clash, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a statement to the media said, "Those involved in inciting riots will not be spared and stringent action will be taken against them. Rule of law will be followed in the state."

Rajasthan government has appointed Home Secretary KC Meena as investigating officer for the Karauli violence case. While the Congress party's Rajasthan unit has formed a three-member committee to probe the incident.

