Ashok Gehlot Dismisses Speculations Of Him Becoming Congress Chief; 'Hearing From Media'

Downplaying speculations of him being a candidate for the next Congress party president post, senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Wednesday that he himself is hearing the news from the media. The senior party leader said that he doesn't know about this and that he was fulfilling duties that have been assigned to him.

"I'm hearing this from the media. I don't know about this. I'm fulfilling duties that have been assigned to me," Gehlot was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The speculations started making rounds after Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi met Gehlot on Tuesday. The meeting came ahead of the announcement of the party's final schedule to elect a new party chief. Many believed that the Rajasthan Chief Minister could be the front runner for the position of party president as Rahul Gandhi has denied taking back the reins of the grand old party again.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the party's Central Election Authority, Madhusudan Mistry, said that it was up to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to approve the final date for the election of the Congress chief, which could be any day between August 21 to September 20, reported news agency PTI.

Rahul Gandhi should accept Congress president post: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday urged Rahul Gandhi to accept the top party post once again. The election is scheduled to be held sometime soon. Addressing a press briefing, he said, "If Rahul Gandhi does not become the party president, it will be a disappointment for party workers across the country. He should understand the sentiments of Congress workers and accept this post."

Gehlot also added that even within the party, there is an opinion that Rahul Gandhi should be made the new president of the party.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post of Congress president after the party faced its second consecutive defeat in the General elections in 2019. It was then, that Sonia Gandhi took over again as the interim president. However, she offered to quit in August 2020 after an open revolt by a section of leaders, referred to as G-23, but the Congress Working Committee urged her to continue.