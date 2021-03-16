Ashok Gehlot Diverts Attention To Centre On Phone Tapping Row Despite Raj Govt's Admission

Taking a U-turn after the Rajasthan government's self-admission on phone tapping, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has stated that there is no 'such tradition' in the state. Pointing out that telephones are intercepted after approval of component authority under the provision of the acts laid down in the law book, Gehlot asserted that the state government 'does not interfere' in it at all.

Moreover, the Rajasthan CM also highlighted that he himself has been levelling 'allegations' of people's phones being tapped against the Central government. The alleged phone-tapping scandal had come to light in July 2020 last year during Gehlot's deputy Sachin Pilot's rebellion in Rajasthan. In a series of tweets on Tuesday evening, the Rajasthan Chief Minister has sternly denied the allegations even after his own government's admission in the state assembly.

He instead raised allegations against Centre claiming, "The whole country is scared today. People are afraid of talking on phone. They call back to connect through WhatsApp/facetime for fear that their conversation is being taped."

I myself have been levelling allegations against the Central Govt. that the whole country is scared today. People are afraid of talking on phone. They call back to connect through WhatsApp/facetime for fear that their conversation is being taped.

1/3 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 16, 2021

There is no such tradition in Rajasthan. There are laws for telephone interception and telephones are intercepted only under the provisions of these laws.

2/3 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 16, 2021

Telephones are intercepted after approval of the competent authority under the provisions of Indian Telegraph Act 1885, Indian Telegraph (Amendment) Rules-2007 and IT Act 2000. The Govt. does not interfere in it at all.

3/3 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 16, 2021

In response to a query raised in the Rajasthan Assembly regarding the alleged phone-tapping, the official response said that 'telephone interception has been done by the Rajasthan police after obtaining permission from the competent officer.'

"In the interest of public safety or public order, and to prevent the occurrence of a crime which might risk public safety or public order, telephones are intercepted after approval by a competent officer under the provisions of section 5(2) of The Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and section 419 (A) of The Indian Telegraph (Amendment) Rules, 2007, as well as section 69 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Telephone interception has been done by the Rajasthan Police after obtaining permission from the competent officer,” the official reply reads.

BJP demands Gehlot's resignation

Reacting to the admission, BJP has demanded the resignation of CM Ashok Gehlot on moral grounds. The Opposition has also demanded a CBI probe into this matter and is now considering writing a letter to the Central government. Taking a dig at the Gehlot government, BJP MP Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said, "The voters of Rajasthan have chosen the Congress government but the government is not fulfilling its responsibilities; rather it is engaged in saving its government (from falling). They are doing negative politics as their only goal is to surround the Modi government in one way or the other."

Rajasthan phone-tapping scandal

In July 2020, the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) found 'leaked tapes' of MLAs - Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh allegedly speaking with Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat about money transactions. This occurred during the peak of the rebellion by Deputy CM Sachin Pilot who had chipped away 18 MLAs from the party along with him in a big scare to Gehlot. While Congress demanded a case be lodged against Shekhawat, BJP questioned the authority of the state government to 'bug' their own MLAs, raising claims on its legality.

Even as CM Ashok Gehlot continued to deny tapping his MLAs, the SOG arrested an individual named Sanjay Jain alias Sanjay Baradia for his involvement in 'horse-trading' based on leaked tapes. It had also issued a notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government. Ultimately, the rebellion failed as Sachin Pilot returned to the Congress folds after assurances by Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi however, questions over phone-tapping allegations remained.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.