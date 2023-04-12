Ashok Gehlot Dodges Question On Sachin Pilot's Protest, Diverts To 'development Plans'

Ashok Gehlot addressed a press conference on 12th April, Tuesday, a day after Sachin Pilot’s daylong fast. He listed many schemes and policies laid by his government for the betterment of Rajasthan.

But when asked about Sachin Pilot and the Gehlot government’s stand on corruption, Gehlot dodged the question saying his govt's only aim is to decrease rising prices and give support to the common people by launching “Mehngai Rahat Camp” (Scheme to control price hike).

"Education and Healthcare are the priorities of my government, we are with the citizens," CM Gehlot stated amid a power tussle with Sachin Pilot. He said, "Firstly, we are starting 700 camps and in total 2700 camps will be in place across Rajasthan." He said that these camps will help people to take relief from rising prices. He didn’t state as to how these camps will work and what type of relief will be given in these camps.

Power tussle in Rajasthan Congress

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot fasted all day in Jaipur to protest the Gehlot administration's alleged "inaction" in cases of corruption during the rule of BJP CM Vasundhara Raje. With a three-month time frame in mind, Sachin Pilot, who is considered Congress' main representative in Rajasthan, is carefully considering all of his alternatives. If the Congress high command does not guarantee him the top post this time, the 45-year-old chief ministerial aspirant is reportedly set to start his own party before the upcoming state elections.

Many people view Pilot as a lone wolf who is simultaneously attacking Raje and Gehlot despite the Congress' ongoing insistence that Pilot's fight is against corruption under the Raje administration and not to target anyone else.

Pilot's announcement, according to another Congress leader, was also "kind of a revolt" against Gehlot, and this would be detrimental to the party.