'Gehlot Doing Dadagiri, Hostage Rajasthan MLAs Want To Join Us': Axed Pilot Camp Minister

Vishvendra Singh, who was sacked by the Congress on Tuesday from the Rajasthan Cabinet along with Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and Ramesh Meena, speaking to Republic TV alleged that several MLAs lodged in Jaipur's Fairmont hotel are held hostage by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. He said that their mobile phones have been taken but exuded confidence saying that they will soon join Sachin Pilot.

'Those MLAs want to join us'

Singh, who was the Tourism Minister in the Gehlot cabinet, cited the example of Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) MLA Rajkumar Roat who alleged on Tuesday that police are not letting him move said, "This is Dadagiri! He has also held other MLAs hostage and those MLAs want to join. I do not want to appeal anything to them because I know they'll be released soon because you can't keep them for long."

He added, "We were kept in the hotel multiple times, the more recent was during the Rajya Sabha election, this only means that they have insecurity in their minds. Everyone's mobile phones have also been taken away."

Singh in a tweet said that Tuesday was a '20-20 match' and a 'Test match' will begin from Wednesday. In what looks like a warning to the Gehlot camp, he said, "Just wait and watch what happens next." The MLA form Deeg-Kumher also thanked his supporters.

Earlier on Tuesday, Singh claimed that Pilot and his supporters have been punished for attempting to draw attention to unfulfilled promises made in the election manifesto two years ago. Singh suggested he was not satisfied with the explanation.

'For what fault was action taken?'

“What anti-party statement did we make? We only wanted to get the (party) high command’s attention to promises in our manifesto as we haven’t been able to deliver them in close to 2 years of being in power. For what fault was action taken?” ANI quoted Vishvendra Singh as saying.

Vishvendra Singh also reiterated Sachin Pilot's statement that they won't be joining the BJP and are looking for a legal route against the Congress for sacking them from their posts.

A day after being sacked from the post of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief, Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said that he is not joining BJP or any other party, adding that he has been a loyalist of the Congress. The 'rebel' leader said that he won't remain silent anymore and is considering legal options to fight CM Gehlot whom he has accused of "doing wrong things & maligning his image."

'Only spoke to Priyanka Vadra Gandhi'

"I am not joining BJP or any other party, I have been a loyalist of the Congress. Except for Priyanka Ji, I have not spoken to anyone else. Whatever Gehlot is doing with me is wrong and wants to malign my image. Ever since Rahul Gandhi resigned as party president, I have been a victim of wrongdoings and I remained silent but not anymore. We are looking at the legal options moving ahead and this is a fight for Rajasthan and its people," Sachin Pilot said.

