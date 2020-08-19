Ashok Gehlot Expresses Concern After Questions On 'credibility Of Judiciary' Being Raised

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his "great concern" as he noted that some eminent lawyers and intellectuals have raised questions about the "credibility of the Judiciary". This, in an apparent hint to the flurry of civil society support for advocate Prashant Bhushan following his conviction in a contempt of court case, comes a day before the Supreme Court pronounces its quantum of punishment in the case.

The apex court had on August 14 held Bhushan guilty of contempt of court in the suo moto contempt plea against him. Pronouncing the verdict, a three-judge bench of Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai, and Krishna Murari said that Bhushan committed 'serious contempt of court' and that the hearing on the quantum of punishment will be held on August 20. The apex court had taken cognizance of Bhushan's tweets on the Chief Justice of India and his four predecessors.

Following this, several prominent politicians, lawyers, ex-judges, and other civil society groups have voiced their support for Prashant Bhushan.

On Twitter, Ashok Gehlot said:

"The Supreme Court of India is considered as the protector and guardian of the Indian Constitution. People hold judiciary in high esteem and have tremendous faith in it. Recently some eminent lawyers & intellectuals have raised questions about credibility of Judiciary which is a matter of great concern for all of us. I think it is not in interest of democracy. Democracy and constitution function smoothly when people have faith in constitutional institutions."

Support for Bhushan

The SC's judgment in the contempt case does not restore the authority of the court in the eyes of the public, and will discourage lawyers from being outspoken, 41 practicing members of the Bar had previously said in a statement. Retired Supreme Court judge Justice Kurien Joseph on Wednesday issued a statement calling for the creation of a five-judge Constitution Bench to hear the two contempt cases against Prashant Bhushan, a report said.

Recently retired judge of the SC Justice Kurian Joseph on the need for having some appeal against a Suo Moto conviction for Contempt of Court by the SC & the need for such issues of Constitutional importance to be placed before a 5/7 judge bench pic.twitter.com/HQCImJHoXv — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) August 19, 2020

The Bar Association of India said it is "deeply dismayed by the manner of exercise of Suo Moto contempt jurisdiction by the SC against a member of the legal profession".

Bhushan also took to Twitter to share a statement by political leaders from several parties which extended their support to the advocate and expressed their dismay on the August 14 conviction by the SC bench.

Statement of Political leaders on the SC order of Contempt pic.twitter.com/rezyC8Ue3d — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) August 19, 2020

