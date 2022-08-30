Ashok Gehlot Faces Rebellion In Congress; Another MLA Backs Sachin Pilot As Rajasthan CM

The infighting in Congress came to the fore on Monday after party MLA Khiladi Lal Bairwa openly backed Sachin Pilot for the Rajasthan Chief Minister's post. Amid speculation that Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot might be elected the next Congress president, Bairwa who is also the Rajasthan SC Commission chairman opined all youths wanted Pilot as the Chief Minister. In a veiled warning to Congress, he warned that the party would suffer if it ignored the aspirations of the people. Moreover, he urged Gehlot to himself consider passing the mantle to the next generation.

Congress MLA Khiladi Lal Bairwa remarked, "The party brought him back after making many promises. And all the problems ended. Looking at the current situation, what is the problem if Sachin Pilot is made the CM? Today's youth are 100% standing with him. As the chairman of the Rajasthan SC Commission, I am voicing the sentiment of the Dalits, the poor and the Scheduled Castes and taking it forward. It will be good if we work as per their desire. But if we behave arbitrarily, it will be our loss."

"Ashok Gehlot is our experienced leader. He is in politics for 40 years. He has been the CM and on other top posts for 30 years. But if there is talk of a change in the current situation, he is himself such a big leader and should think about preparing the new generation for elections," he added.

Leadership tussle in Rajasthan

During his meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi on April 21, Sachin Pilot gave an ultimatum to change the leadership in the state citing that the party will lose all polls under Ashok Gehlot. He had fallen out of favour after briefly leading a rebellion in July 2020 after which he was sacked as the Deputy Chief Minister and the Rajasthan Congress chief. Two days later, the Rajasthan CM caused a stir when he revealed publicly that his resignation letter is permanently in the possession of the Congress chief.

Targeting Gehlot while speaking to the media on June 1, Sachin Pilot called for introspection on why the Congress party had been unable to retain power in 2003 and 2013. On both occasions, Gehlot was the incumbent CM and the Sonia Gandhi-led party was decisively trounced by BJP under the leadership of Vasundhara Raje. Moreover, he stressed that Congress will be able to come back to power in the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly polls only if the party takes the "right steps".