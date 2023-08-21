Ashok Gehlot frustrated with son's defeat, says Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was frustrated with the fact that his son lost to him in the state election and this is why he keeps making statements against him.

Shekhawat had defeated Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot in the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 assembly elections.

Shekhawat also said neither he nor any of his members had any involvement in the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam and allegations against him made by Gehlot were baseless.

Shekhawat was made an accused in the alleged Rs 900-crore Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam in April this year.

A defamation case filed by Shekhawat against Gehlot is already in a court in Delhi.

The Jal Shakti Minister also attacked Gehlot over the paper leak cases saying it is the people who should decide whether action on the paper leaks should be taken or not.

"Ashok Gehlot keeps on giving statements in frustration of his son's defeat in Lok Sabha elections," he told reporters in Jaisalmer.

"I have already said that I have committed no sin. None of my family members has direct or indirect involvement in the Sanjivani credit cooperative society scam," he added.

On the paper leak incidents, he said that 17 papers of competitive exams leaked under the Gehlot government's four-and-half-year rule.

"Gehlot used to say no officer or politician is involved in the paper leak, but one member of RSPC is in Jail. The CM dismisses any talks about an ED probe in the paper leak cases because he is afraid more white-collared Congress leaders' involvement will come to the fore if that is allowed," he said.

Babulal Katara, a member of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), was arrested by the Special Operations Group of Rajasthan Police in April this year for his alleged involvement in the leak of a question paper of Grade II teacher exam in 2022.