Ashok Gehlot Goes All Guns Blazing At Sachin Pilot; 'There's No Alternative To Experience'

The war of words continued with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launching a veiled attack on his former Deputy Sachin Pilot on Sunday, October 16. Addressing the media after casting his vote for the Congress presidential elections, Gehlot without naming Pilot said that the younger generation 'may strive' but there is 'no alternative' to experience. As per Gehlot, be it a village, a colony or a party, the 'experienced are at the helm of affairs'.

'If you hurry you will stumble'

"Your good days are bound to come with the good days of Congress. No one can stop the opportunities from coming your way. However, if you hurry, you will stumble," the Rajasthan CM said, days after the tussle with his former deputy reignited with the latter meeting the Gandhi- Vadra family in Delhi.

The move was made by Pilot in the aftermath of Rajasthan MLAs revolting against Gehlot contemplating stepping down from the Chief Ministerial post to contest for the Congress party president chair. While Gehlot has long been known as a loyalist to the first family of the country's oldest party, his position as the Gandhis' confidant is said to have been dented with him being pulled out of the race for the top post in the party. The final competition took place between Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge.

Pilot- Gehlot tussle

Amid a rebellion against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot led by then Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan, in July 2020, the phone-tapping controversy erupted after two audio recordings surfaced in which MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and alleged middleman Sanjay Jain are purportedly heard talking about a conspiracy to topple the government.

In 2020, Chief whip Mahesh Joshi submitted a complaint to Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) for registration of an FIR in the matter. On the basis of the FIR, the SOG arrested Jain. However, no action could be taken against Sharma or Shekhawat, and there was no visible development in the case after the Congress High Command intervened and removed the dispute between Gehlot and Pilot for the time being.