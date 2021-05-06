Ashok Gehlot Govt Estimates 795 MT Of Daily Oxygen Requirement By May 15 Amid COVID Surge

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday predicted that the state will need 795 MT of oxygen daily by May 15 if COVID-19 cases continue to increase at the current rate. Chairing a Cabinet meeting, he lamented that Rajasthan was receiving only 351 MT of oxygen as compared to the present O2 demand of 615 MT per day. In pursuance of this, the senior Congress leader suggested that more medical oxygen can be supplied to the state from Jamnagar and Bhiwadi instead of Burnpur and Rourkela. Expression concern over shortage, the Cabinet called upon the Centre to ensure sufficient supply of medical oxygen and Remdesivir.

Meanwhile, the state government also formed a committee of 5 Ministers to deliberate on strict steps for containing the spread of COVID-19. The panel comprises Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Groundwater Minister BD Kalla, Health Minister Raghu Sharma, MoS Education Govind Singh Dotasra and MoS Health Subhash Garg. Weighing in on the possibility of COVID-19 spread in villages, the consensus in the Cabinet was that marriage functions should be cancelled for some time. The Rajasthan government stressed that people should resort to only court marriage. At present, there are 1,97,045 active novel coronavirus cases in Rajasthan while 4,66,310 patients have been discharged and 4866 COVID-19 deaths have been reported.

à¤®à¤‚à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤·à¤¦ à¤¨à¥‡ à¤‡à¤¸ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¤ à¤ªà¤° à¤­à¥€ à¤µà¤¿à¤šà¤¾à¤° à¤•à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤•à¤¿ à¤à¤•à¥à¤Ÿà¤¿à¤µ à¤•à¥‡à¤¸à¥‡à¤œ à¤•à¥€ à¤¸à¤‚à¤–à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤•à¥‡ à¤…à¤¨à¥à¤¸à¤¾à¤° à¤°à¤¾à¤œà¥à¤¯ à¤•à¥‹ à¤µà¤°à¥à¤¤à¤®à¤¾à¤¨ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ 615 à¤®à¥ˆà¤Ÿà¥à¤°à¤¿à¤• à¤Ÿà¤¨ à¤®à¥‡à¤¡à¤¿à¤•à¤² à¤‘à¤•à¥à¤¸à¥€à¤œà¤¨ à¤•à¥€ à¤†à¤µà¤¶à¥à¤¯à¤•à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ, à¤œà¤¬à¤•à¤¿ à¤‰à¤ªà¤²à¤¬à¥à¤§à¤¤à¤¾ à¤®à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤° 351 à¤®à¥ˆà¤Ÿà¥à¤°à¤¿à¤• à¤Ÿà¤¨ à¤¹à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ à¤¯à¤¦à¤¿ à¤¸à¤‚à¤•à¥à¤°à¤®à¤£ à¤•à¥€ à¤¯à¤¹à¥€ à¤°à¤«à¥à¤¤à¤¾à¤° à¤°à¤¹à¥€ à¤¤à¥‹ 15 à¤®à¤ˆ à¤¤à¤• à¤‘à¤•à¥à¤¸à¥€à¤œà¤¨ à¤•à¥€ à¤†à¤µà¤¶à¥à¤¯à¤•à¤¤à¤¾ à¤•à¤°à¥€à¤¬ 795 à¤®à¥ˆà¤Ÿà¥à¤°à¤¿à¤• à¤Ÿà¤¨ à¤¹à¥‹ à¤œà¤¾à¤à¤—à¥€à¥¤ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 5, 2021

SC directs Centre to present oxygen supply plan

Two days earlier, the division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli was hearing a bunch of pleas pertaining to the supply of oxygen to Delhi. It pulled up the Centre for not complying with the Supreme Court's order dated April 30 as Delhi is still not receiving 700 MT of liquid medical oxygen per day. Therefore, it directed the Centre to show cause why contempt action should not be initiated for non-compliance of the SC order and its short order dated May 1. However, the Union government moved the apex court against this order.

Staying the contempt notice issued by the Delhi HC, the division bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah noted that it is not expedient to invoke the contempt jurisdiction against the two officials of the Central Government. At the same time, it asked the Centre to place before the court on Thursday a plan indicating the manner in which Delhi's requirement of 700 MT will be complied with. The plan shall indicate sources of supply, provisions of transportation and all other necessary logistical arrangements.