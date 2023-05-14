Ashok Gehlot Govt Inept: Supporters Of Sachin Pilot During Padayatra Against Corruption

Supporters of Sachin Pilot, who accompanied him in his Jan Sangharsh Yatra, said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's government in Rajasthan is inept and warned of 'uprooting' it if the inaction against corruption continued. Pilot is on a five-day Yatra in Rajasthan from Ajmer to Jaipur (125 km) to draw the Gehlot-led Rajasthan government's attention toward the alleged corruption that took place under the previous BJP government. Pilot, the former Deputy CM, alleged that Gehlot has failed to take action over corruption as well as other issues including illegal mining and paper leaks.

"Our leader should be like Sachin Pilot because he is against corruption and speaks about the problems of the people," one of the supporters said to Republic. Another said, "Congress government means nothing to us." Another person even called the Gehlot government 'nikammi sarkar.' "If this continues, we will uproot the government," he said.

'Nobody can ignore voice of the people': Pilot

"People are coming for this yatra not because of me but because of the issues I am raising which is that young people's future is to be secured. These paper leak and paper cancellation is causing great disheartened feeling among the people and all this happened because of corruption," Pilot said while speaking to Republic during his yatra. He said that the people of Rajasthan are turning out for his yatra in huge numbers despite the summer heat. "Nobody can ignore the voice of the people," Pilot said.

While his supporters accused Gehlot of being ignorant of corruption, Pilot said that the Congress party stands against it. When asked why the Rajasthan government failed to act, he said, "I have asked them. I wrote letters, I sat on a dharna in Jaipur, I did a fast. We are doing this yatra and still hoping at some stage that they will know that they have to act soon because the elections are hardly six months away."