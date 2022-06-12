Ashok Gehlot Hails Congress Win In Rajasthan RS Polls: 'We Will Trump BJP In Coming Years'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its defeat in the Rajya Sabha elections in the state, saying that the saffron party had 'fomented crisis' by trying to engage in horse-trading. Speaking to reporters, the leader alleged that the NDA government was 'targeting' Rajasthan and affirmed that Congress would continue to defeat the BJP in the coming years.

"This is for the third time that we have trumped the BJP, it will happen many times in the coming 1.5 years. NDA government and PM's target is Rajasthan and its CM. They fomented crisis and tried to do horse-trading," said Ashok Gehlot.

In the Rajya Sabha elections held on June 10, Congress won three of the four seats in Rajasthan. After the party's big win, newly-elected Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala had attacked the BJP and had called the mandate a 'defeat of the powers who wanted to trade Rajasthan's self-respect.'

Lashing out at the BJP, Surjewala said, "This is the defeat of those powers who wanted to buy Rajasthan's self-respect in vote market, disrupt current state government, run a bulldozer on democracy, defeat a majority government. The people of Rajasthan have shown truth has triumphed, whereas money and muscle power, income tax, ED, black money lost."

Resort politics in Rajasthan

Fearing horse-trading at the hands of the BJP, Congress had shifted all its MLAs to Taj Aravali hotel in Udaipur on June 3. A group of MLAs, who had shifted from the BSP, had expressed resentment towards the party and government. Meeting them and addressing their issues, Gehlot had joined the already lodged MLAs in the lake-city-based hotel on June 4.

Just a day before the elections, i.e, on June 9, they had all returned from Udaipur to Jaipur, and addressing the media at the airport, the Rajasthan Chief Minister had exuded hope of winning all the three seats, saying, "They (BJP) are so scared by this that as you can see, sometimes they are going to the Election Commission...the other times to the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation. What is the point of roping them in? They are also going to the High Court, the Supreme Court."

Meanwhile, the BJP triumphed in three of the four seats in Karnataka, all two seats in Haryana and three out of six seats in Maharashtra.