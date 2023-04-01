Ashok Gehlot Hits Out At Centre: Democracy Of This Country Is In Danger

Days after the disqualification of the Congress scion Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament for his "all thieves have Modi surname" remark, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hit out at the Centre claiming that the democracy of this country is in danger. Notably, a divisional-level workers' conference was organized in Ajmer on March 31, on behalf of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, State Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, and PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasara along with many senior leaders participated in the conference.

Speaking to media reporters in Ajmer, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "Where is the country heading? Democracy is in danger. ED, IT, and CBI raids are ongoing. The judiciary is under pressure. How long will this go on? Rahul Gandhi raised the Adani issue, and the government should answer. They did not answer in Parliament and expunged it. Instead of answering outside, you pushed him out of the Parliament."

The Chief Minister further said that Rahul Gandhi says that it doesn't matter, but it affects the country and it affects democracy. "It affects Constitution. So, citizens should understand that the situation in the country is a matter of concern," he added.

'BJP should be able to deal with the criticisms': Ashok Gehlot

While addressing a gathering in Bharatpur on Friday, Ashok Gehlot said that the opposition plays an important role in democracy and the BJP should be able to deal with the criticisms. “They are snatching the house of the member of that great family, he was also disqualified from the Lok Sabha, but it was a big conspiracy of the central government. The opposition has its role in a democracy. The ruling government should know how to deal with the criticisms,” said Ashok Gehlot.

A Surat court on March 23 held Rahul Gandhi guilty of criminal defamation over his remark using the surname ‘Modi’ and sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment. However, the sentence was later suspended for a period of 30 days during which he can challenge his conviction in a higher court. Gehlot alleged that the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak in the House and was disqualified after he raised questions over Adani issue.