Ashok Gehlot Hits Out At Centre Over International Flights, Cites 'COVID Threat'

Hitting out at Central Government with fresh claims, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday (July 18) said that Centre has increased international flight operation despite COVID-19 fear. CM Gehlot cited examples of WHO and ICMR that have cautioned the ease of coronavirus relaxations and said that 'the Government of India should take a decision after taking feedback'. The Chief Minister posted series of tweets alleging the Union Government of not considering fear of COVID-19 spread.

CM Gehlot in his tweet questioned the Central Government 'if increasing the traffic with foreign countries at such a time will not increase the risk of spreading the infection again?'.

सभी जानते हैं कि भारत में कोरोना वायरस विदेशों से ही आया और इससे करोड़ों लोग संक्रमित हो गए। भारत सरकार को फीडबैक लेकर सोच समझ कर ही निर्णय लेना चाहिए कि क्या ऐसे समय पर विदेशों के साथ आवागमन बढ़ाने पर पुन: संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा नहीं बढ़ जाएगा?

Further advising the Government to rethink its decision, the Congress leader wrote that 'Cases are increasing rapidly in many countries'.

WHO के मुताबिक कोरोना वायरस का डेल्टा वैरिएंट 111 देशों में फैल गया है। ब्रिटेन में प्रतिदिन मामलों की संख्या 50 हजार से अधिक हो गई है। अनेक देशों में मामले तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं। ये देखकर लगता है कि दुनियाभर में कोविड की तीसरी लहर की शुरुआत हो चुकी है।

"ICMR has also expressed the possibility of a third wave coming soon if the restrictions are further relaxed," read the concluding tweet of the Rajasthan Chief Minister.

India suspends scheduled International Flights Till July 31

On June 30, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a notice extending the suspension on scheduled international passenger flights till July 31st. However, the restriction was not meant for international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA. The decision to extend the suspension on scheduled international passenger flights was taken as a precautionary measure amid COVID spread and emerging new variants.

The suspension on international flights has been imposed since March 23 but special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020, and under bilateral 'air bubble' arrangements with select countries since July 2020. India has formed air bubble pacts with around 27 countries including the US, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

COVID-19 cases in India

India on Sunday recorded 41,157 fresh COVID-19 cases with 518 deaths. With the latest tally, the cumulative coronavirus cases and the death toll has mounted to 31,106,065 and 413,609 (respectively). In the last 24 hours, the active cases in India dipped further with 422,660 infections while the recovery rate improved to 97.31%.