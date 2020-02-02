Ashok Gehlot: Indian Economy Is In Very Bad Shape & Growth Rate Has Gone Down Drastically

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot on Sunday took a jibe at the BJP-led Central government after the presentation of the Union Budget 2020-21. Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said that the Indian economy is in very bad shape and the Budget failed to take measures required to revive the economy.

Indian economy is in very bad shape & growth rate has gone down drastically. What was expected of the #Budget that Govt would announce measures to turn around the economy so that growth rate can go up. But the budget failed on this premise completely. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 2, 2020

No measures in #Budget to assure us that economy will be revived any time soon. Govt has left the nation and people in the lurch as far as financial difficulties are concerned. We can’t expect relief. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 2, 2020

Earlier on Saturday, hours before the Union Budget 2020 is presented in the Parliament, Gehlot had expressed his view on what aspects should be the focus in the budget. Taking to Twitter, the Rajasthan CM said that the entire nation is looking at the central government for some concrete steps to revive the economy. Gehlot also mentioned the demonetization alleging that it brought hardships to the people.

As Govt presents #Budget2020 today, entire nation is looking at them that there wud b some concrete measures to revive economy,to deal wd job crisis, to provide relief to farmers n for revival of small scale industries & measures to generate employment for unskilled labour force. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 1, 2020

#Budget2020 is the time for NDA govt to provide a healing touch to common people & industries, who have been facing hardships since noteban. Hope the budget fulfills expectations of common people and provide relief across sections. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 1, 2020

Union Budget 2020

This year's Budget assumes tremendous significance as the Indian economy is facing multiple challenges such as a rise in inflation, unemployment, farmer distress and a dip in GDP growth. While beginning her Budget speech, the Finance Minister had said that the focus would be on increasing incomes and elevating purchasing power. She had outlined its three themes - 'Aspirational India, Economic Development for all, and that India shall be a caring society.'

The Budgetary session commenced from January 31 with the budget being presented on February 1. The first phase of the session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3. On January 31, the government presented the economic survey which gave an overview of how the economy fared in 2019. The Indian economy gained a lead ahead of the UK and France to gain the fifth position in terms of GDP by making a 2.3 trillion dollar economy. According to the economic survey 2020, despite a slowdown in the Indian economy, it has managed to stay afloat in the global slowdown, faring better than the BRICS nations such as Brazil, Russia, South Africa and is on par with China.

