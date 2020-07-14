Gehlot Gets Sachin Pilot's DyCM Ouster Ratified By Rajasthan Guv; Cong Dausa Unit Resigns

In the fast-moving developments in Rajasthan on Tuesday, CM Ashok Gehlot has met the Governor and accused the BJP of luring Sachin Pilot and others. Speaking to media for the first time after sacking Sachin Pilot and two other cabinet ministers, Gehlot said that there has not been any party in independent India's history which has used more undemocratic ways than the BJP. Claiming that it is the BJP top leadership who are calling the shots, Gehlot said that Congress gave two chances to Sachin Pilot and his loyalists to raise the concern but they remained unmoved.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra reached interim president Sonia Gandhi's residence at 10 Janpath, New Delhi for an emergency meeting. Issuing first response after being sacked, Pilot took to Twitter and said that truth can be disturbed but it cannot be silenced for long.

सत्य को परेशान किया जा सकता है पराजित नहीं। — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) July 14, 2020

Cong's Dausa Unit resigns

Shortly after the sacking of Sachin Pilot and his loyalist cabinet ministers, the party's entire Dausa unit has resigned. Further, the Governor has accepted the removal of Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan's Deputy CM.

Ashok Gehlot meets Guv at Raj Bhavan

After the second CLP meet on Tuesday, Congress party passed a resolution against Sachin Pilot and his loyalists after Pilot skipped the meeting. Addressing a press conference, Cong spokesperson Surjewala announced that Pilot and two other cabinet ministers have been sacked from the Rajasthan government. He claimed that Pilot achieved a lot at a small age due to the 'goodwill of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi,' however, he is trapped by the attempts of BJP.

On Tuesday, as Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala announced that Sachin Pilot, Vishvender Singh, and Ramesh Meena has been removed from their posts in the Gehlot government, Sachin Pilot's camp said that they are not lured by inducements, and are fighting for their dignity and self-respect.

Sachin Pilot camp's issues statement

Moments after Congress party in its legislative meeting passed a resolution to remove Sachin Pilot and his loyalists, and concurrent with their subsequent decision to remove him from the Deputy CM's post along with two other loyalist Rajasthan ministers, Pilot's camp has released a statement.

In their statement, they have said that under the leadership of Pilot, they have made every effort to strengthen the party. They also said that the Pilot camp has worked very hard in the past 6 years to bring Congress to power in Rajasthan 'at a time when it had been reduced to an insignificant number in the state assembly.'

Even as the statement did not take names, the statement undersigned by Vishvender Singh, Ramesh Meena and Deepender Shekhawat said that those responsible for sidelining their leader have to be accountable. "Public humiliation of our leader Mr. Pilot is something that is totally unacceptable to us, and those responsible for meeting out this treatment need to be made accountable," the statement said. Moreover, the statement said that the Pilot camp is not seeking any posts and positions and is only looking to restore self-respect.

Rajasthan political chaos: Pilot vs Gehlot

The infighting among the Congress in Rajasthan came into the forefront when the state's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notices to multiple MLAs including CM and Deputy CM in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government. Following the incident, CM Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of attempting to topple his government amid the COVID-19 crisis. A day later, on July 11, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot went to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators, and sources said that in touch with the BJP. Sources also said that he has a one-on-one meeting with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and has put out his grievances.

Meanwhile, Gehlot monitored the situation from his residence in Jaipur and gathered all the MLAs who supported him. Breaking his silence on July 13, Pilot said that not only are the MLAs with him but that they are also with the people of Rajasthan. Moreover, Pilot met with Congress-turned-BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi, setting off alarm bells in the Congress camp. However, after initial reports that Pilot is likely to join BJP, sources from the latter said that the BJP may not involve itself just yet.

While it is still unclear who among Gehlot and Pilot has the majority support from the MLAs, the Bhartiya Tribal Party has issued a whip directing its two MLAs to abstain from voting if a floor test takes place, hinting that the political chaos in Rajasthan is a long-drawn battle.

