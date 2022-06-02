Ashok Gehlot Laments Congress' Inability To Form Govts; 'We're Working More, However...'

Rajasthan CM Ashok, while addressing party workers on Thursday lamented that other parties work less but still form the government on the back of promotion, while Congress is powerless despite working hard. Referring to the absence of the Congress workers among the people, Gehlot stated the party workers have lost touch with the masses and he added that it is only the work that will bring laurels to the party and not organising meetings after meetings. CM Gehlot was addressing Congress office-bearers at a two-day state-level workshop of the Congress Party.

The four-time Rajasthan CM, while addressing the state MLAs and senior leaders, said, "The senior leadership of the party should listen to the ground-level workers and implement their suggestions. This way, they will feel included in the party's functioning and propagate the party's welfare schemes and achievements among the masses. Otherwise, they will abstain from doing it, which is happening right now. We should get a political advantage out of the work done by the state government. It has to be marketed well. The BJP has been doing it and we haven't been able to."

Sachin Pilot raises questions on Ashok Gehlot's leadership

Meanwhile, on June 2, the disgruntled MLA from Tonk, Sachin Pilot challenged the 71-year old CM Ashok Gehlot and quipped about why Congress has not been able to retain power in 2003 and 2013. Interestingly, on both occasions, CM Gehlot was the Chief Minister of the state. He further showed confidence in the party and stated that Congress can return back to power in 2023 if it takes the right steps.

Sachin Pilot remarked, "How can the Congress government be repeated? We have to accept that we were left with only 50 MLAs once and 21 MLAs on another occasion. We have to discuss the reasons for this. What is the reason that the government gives us a majority but we can't repeat the government in Rajasthan? Our governments were repeated thrice in Delhi, thrice in Assam and twice in Andhra. So, it is not the case that Congress governments are not repeated."

Massive indifferences between politicians and bureaucracy

On May 27, Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna offered to resign after publicly expressing his strong displeasure with IAS Kuldeep Ranka. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Honorable Chief Minister, I have a personal request to you that please relieve me from the ministerial roles, which have turned humiliating and the charge of all my departments should be given to Shri Kuldeep Ranka ji, because anyway he is the minister of all the departments. Thank you."

माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी मेरा आपसे व्यक्तिगत अनुरोध है की मुझे इस ज़लालत भरे मंत्री पद से मुक्त कर मेरे सभी विभागों का चार्ज श्री कुलदीप रांका जी को दे दिया जाए, क्योंकि वैसे भी वो ही सभी विभागों के मंत्री है।

धन्यवाद — Ashok Chandna (@AshokChandnaINC) May 26, 2022

In a similar incident, Congress MLA and State President of the Youth Congress Ganesh Ghoghra tendered his resignation to CM Ashok Gehlot on May 18 after a case was registered against him for creating ruckus in the Dungarpur district. In the resignation letter, Ghoghra said that in spite of holding senior positions in the party he was being ignored. The state bureaucracy and administration were suppressing his voice.

IMAGE: @ASHOKGEHLOT51 - TWITTER