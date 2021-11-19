Ashok Gehlot Lauds Farmers' Patience Post Repeal Of Farm Laws; 'victory Of Democracy'

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot wrote about the farm laws and slammed the Modi government. He wrote today in Hindi, “The announcement of the return of all three black agricultural laws is a victory of democracy and defeat of the arrogance of the Modi government. This is a victory for the patience of the farmers who have been agitating for the last one year. The country can never forget that hundreds of farmers have lost their lives due to the short-sightedness and pride of the Modi government”.

He further wrote, “I bow to all the farmers who sacrificed their lives in the farmers' movement. This is the victory of his sacrifice”.

PM Modi on Farm Laws

PM Modi said on Friday that the three agriculture laws will be officially repealed by the Centre during the upcoming Winter session of the Parliament. Farmers have been protesting at the Delhi border for over a year, prompting him to make this statement. On the occasion of Gurpurab, he addressed the country and urged the protesting farmers to return to their homes. He expressed regret that the Centre had failed to persuade farmers and announced the formation of a group comprised of officials from the Union and state governments, farmers, scientists, and economists to improve the MSP's efficiency.

PM Modi said, "The aim of three farm laws was to empower the farmers, especially the small farmers. They should get the appropriate price for their produce and more avenues to sell their produce. This was the demand of farmers, agricultural experts and agricultural economists since a long time. Even earlier, previous governments examined this issue. This time too, there was discussion in the Parliament and these laws were brought in. Crores of farmers across the country and many farm organizations welcomed and supported this. Today, I want to thank all of them."

The Union administration and the farmers' unions have reached a stalemate in their negotiations over the three farm laws. While the farm laws were put on hold by the Supreme Court, a committee designated by the court presented its findings on the laws in a sealed envelope on March 19. Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, West Bengal, and Delhi have all voted resolutions in their legislatures calling for the farm laws to be repealed.

(IMAGE: AP / ANI)