Ashok Gehlot Launches Fresh Attack, Says BJP Leaders Competing To Topple The Cong Govt

Reiterating his claims of horsetrading by the BJP, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday accused the BJP of trying to topple his government and alleged that its leaders were competing with each other. Gehlot, who reached Jaipur from Jaisalmer, also alleged that BSP chief Mayawati was under pressure from investigating agencies and was making remarks against Congress in relation to the political situation in the state.

"In these crucial times when the country is battling COVID-19, the BJP is hell-bent to topple the Rajasthan government and is busy finding ways for horse-trading. Their leaders are competing against each other. In Jaisalmer, I asked where is Vasundhara Raje and who will be a viable option in place of her. They have propped up Gajendra Singh Shekhawat but he could not make it," he said.

Earlier in the day, CM Gehlot called out PM Modi to stop the political 'tamasha' in his state. He alleged that 'rates' for horsetrading have increased since the Governor agreed to convene the requested Assembly session. The senior Congress leader also demanded Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's resignation in an alleged scam.

'MHA engaged in horsetrading'

Furthermore, Gehlot also alleged that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs is engaged in horse-trading. The Rajasthan Chief Minister named Union Ministers' Dharmendra Pradhan and Piyush Goyal and claimed that they were too engaged in furthering defection, adding that there are many 'secrets.'

Meanwhile, as Gehlot's former Deputy Sachin Pilot continues to remain in exile with an indecisive future, the ruling Congress camp in Rajasthan has moved its MLAs from Jaipur to Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer. Stressing that the Congress MLAs were being harassed mentally in Jaipur, Gehlot has expressed hope that the pressure will be less in Jaisalmer. After a high-pitched drama between Rajasthan Governor and CM Ashok Gehlot camp, Governor Kalraj Mishra approved the proposal to summon the session of the Legislative Assembly from August 14.

Rajasthan legal battle

Pilot and his 18 MLAs have challenged the disqualification notices issued by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi in the Rajasthan High Court. The court has ordered to maintain status-quo staying any action against the 19 rebel MLAs till the next hearing. Meanwhile, Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi and Speaker CP Joshi have again moved the Supreme Court challenging the Rajasthan High Court's 'status quo' order regarding the disqualification notices issued to former Deputy CM Sachin pilot and 18 MLAs. The Congress which is split into two factions stands as such - Gehlot (104), Pilot (19) while BJP has 72 MLAs, with the support of RLP (3) and one Independent MLA in the house of 200 members.

