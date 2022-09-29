Ashok Gehlot Loyalist Hints At Mid-term Polls In Rajasthan, Takes Swipe At Sachin Pilot

The political crisis in Rajasthan continued to simmer as Congress MLA Parsadi Lal Meena, a loyalist of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, openly hit out at Sachin Pilot. At present, Meena holds the Health and Excise portfolio in the Rajasthan government. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he warned that Congress will lose badly in the Rajasthan Assembly polls if Sachin Pilot or any of his loyalists who rebelled in 2020 is made the Rajasthan CM. Most importantly, he also hinted at the possibility of mid-term elections in the state amid the internal rift in Congress.

Rajasthan Minister Parsadi Lal Meena remarked, "Will we make the person who lived under the protection of Haryana Police the CM? Will the people of Rajasthan spare us? Will we get elected again? Nobody will win. There will be a Punjab-like situation here. Satish Poonia gives a statement that our doors are open for Sachin Pilot. What is this? We don't like those who tried to topple the government."

"We are ready to fight elections even one year earlier. Even if the elections are one year later, we are ready to fight the elections if our resignation is accepted. These are the same people who toppled the government in MP along with BJP. I am not in the race to become the CM. The responsibility given to me by the high command is enough. I feel honoured by that," he added.

Political crisis in Rajasthan

Infighting hit Congress as over 90 Ashok Gehlot camp MLAs didn't turn up at the CLP meeting on September 25, held a parallel meeting at Rajasthan Minister Shanti Dhariwal's residence and submitted their resignation letters to Speaker CP Joshi. They demanded that a decision on the CM must be taken by the new Congress president, Gehlot must have a say in it and the position shouldn't be given to Sachin Pilot or any of his supporters. AICC observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken submitted a written report in this regard to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday.

Subsequently, the Congress party issued a show cause notice to 3 Gehlot loyalists over the breach of discipline in Rajasthan. Shanti Dhariwal, Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) chairman Dharmendra Rathore and Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi were asked to explain within 10 days why disciplinary action shouldn't be taken against them. On Wednesday night, the Rajasthan CM landed in the national capital amid the uncertainty over filing his nomination for the Congress president's election. As per sources, he is likely to meet party chief Sonia Gandhi today.