Amid the ongoing tussle in Rajasthan over the position of Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot camp Minister Shanti Dhariwal has alleged that central observer and state in-charge Ajay Maken is working towards making Sachin Pilot the Chief Minister of the state. Launching an attack on Maken, Gehlot loyalist Dhariwal said, "Efforts to make Sachin Pilot the Chief Minister were on for many days and Maken was working to benefit Pilot directly."

"I accuse the state in-charge of Rajasthan is canvassing for Pilot. He wants to make him the Chief Minister. People got angry and called me to put forward their demands. MLAs of Rajasthan will not sit through and tolerate traitors being rewarded," said the Ashok Gehlot loyalist, who hosted the meeting of MLAs on Sunday at his residence.

"Those who want to topple the government should not be rewarded. MLAs want a stable government. We in 2020 saved the government and the traitors who went to Manesar are being made the Chief Minister," Shanti Dhariwal said, adding, "High Comand should look into it."

Putting the Gehlot camp's demand forward, Dhariwal said, "The MLAs want someone from 102 MLAs to become the Chief Minister who huddled together to stay with Congress for over 34 days (in 2020) when Pilot tried to destabilise the government."

#WATCH | "MLAs of Rajasthan will not sit through & tolerate traitors being rewarded," says State Cabinet Minister Shanti Dhariwal pic.twitter.com/jnFXuHEzjV — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2022

Notably, at least 92 Rajasthan Congress MLAs skipped the legislature party meet on Sunday and instead went to meet the Speaker threatening mass resignation to not consider Sachin Pilot for the top post as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot might take over as the next president of the Congress party in the party's upcoming presidential elections.

Maken accuses MLAs of 'indiscipline'

Following the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, Ajay Maken who met Sonia Gandhi on Monday while briefing the media informed that he and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge briefed the Congress chief about our meetings in Rajasthan. "She asked us for a written report. We'll give it to her by tonight or tomorrow," he added.

Addressing the media after meeting Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Maken said, "Gehlot camp has put forth three demands. None of the demands can be fulfilled. Parallel meeting in addition to the official meeting of the Congress legislature meet is an act of indiscipline."

However, Maken said that the 102 MLAs belonging to the Gehlot camp had told us that someone among them must be made the Chief Minister. "We have told them that their opinion would be presented before the party chief and that no conditions are attached to resolutions passed. The party chief decides after consultations," he added.