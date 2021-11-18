Ashok Gehlot Makes A U-turn After Teachers' Bribery Row, Asserts It Was Just A Query

After BJP lambasted Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan on Wednesday over the CM's promises of 'zero corruption' in the state after an embarrassing video of him went viral on alleged bribery in the transfer of teachers in the state, Chief Minister Gehlot on Thursday asserted that he put the query only to find out if a transfer policy is needed in Education Department or not.

Gehlot Red-Faced As Teachers Claim They Have To Pay For Transfers

Gehlot on Tuesday found himself in a sticky situation during an event when teachers screamed 'yes' on being asked if they have to give bribes for transfers and new posts. Having a light conversation with lecturers at their felicitation program in Jaipur, the CM had said, "I have heard that sometimes, teachers have to bribe some people for placement. I don't know whether this is true...".

To this, the teachers are heard replying in unison, "It's true." The CM goes on to ask, "Really? You have to give money?" The teachers reply with a loud "yes." Following the unexpected response, Gehlot said, "It's very unfortunate that teachers need to give money for the transfer. A policy should be made."

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Dotasra later took the podium and clarified that CM Gehlot intended to say that people have to pay money and a policy will be brought by his government to scrap this. "CM wanted to indicate that people pay money. It will be scrapped with the implementation of a policy for the transfer of teachers during the tenure of CM and me," said Govind Dotasra.

Speaking on the same to Republic TV, Rajasthan BJP President Satish Punia slammed the state government for the ongoing corruption under the regime of Ashok Gehlot.

"I have watched the video and this type of thing can only take place in Ashok Gehlot government. I think corruption is the etiquette of the Rajasthan government that an open audience admits that they have to pay money for their transfer. Unfortunately, Education Minister was also present. It is itself a proof that in Rajasthan government corruption is clearly visible," Punia told Republic TV.

(With PTI Inputs)