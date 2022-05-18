Ashok Gehlot Mocks Hindu Side's 'Baba Mil Gaya' Claim; 'Nothing But Drama'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday mocked the claims of a 'Shivling' being discovered inside the Gyanvapi mosque and dubbed it a drama to incite communal hatred. Gehlot accused the BJP of spreading violence in the country and pitching one brother against another.

Addressing the Azadi Gaurav Yatra of Congress Seva Dal in Jaipur, Ashok Gehlot said, "The BJP is creating a new drama in Varanasi. It started yesterday on news channels, and on social media too. There must some 100 places where such controversies are being stirred. For how long will you keep Hindu-Muslim fighting in the country? They have lived together for centuries and they have to live together for centuries."

CM Gehlot said this while referring to the court-ordered videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi where a Shivling is reported to be found.

Reacting to Gehlot's 'tamasha' barb, Hindu petitioner Sohan Lal Arya said, "The discovery of Shivling at Gyanvapi is not drama. It is a display of our glorious heritage. Those calling it tamasha, their own party has become a spectacle. Don't play with Hindu sentiments."

The BJP also came down heavily on the Congress leader, accusing him of "rubbing salt on the wounds of Hindus."

Taking to Twitter, BJP's Shehzad Poonawala said, "Is Hindu faith a spectacle for Congress party? The fact that Baba was discovered after 350 years is a matter of tamasha for Congress? Rahul Gandhi calls himself Janeu Dhari, then mocks the Hindu faith. He compares Hindutva to ISIS and Boko Haram. They oppose the building of the Ram temple. This Hindu hatred is evident in violence in Rajasthan."

Court orders sealing of Shivling spot

On Monday, a Varanasi court had ordered the sealing of a pond in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex after lawyers representing the Hindu petitioners said a 'Shivling' was found there during the videography survey.

However, a mosque management committee member disputed the claim, saying the object was part of the water fountain mechanism at the 'wazookhana' reservoir where devotees carry out ablutions before offering namaz.

The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and the court there is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.

