'Ashok Gehlot Murdabaad' Slogans Raised Outside Congress' Ajmer Office, Two Arrested

Hours after Sachin Pilot was sacked as Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President, his supporters protested against the party's office in Ajmer on Tuesday. The protestors raised anti-Ashok Gehlot slogans as they shouted, "Gehlot Murdabaad" outside the Congress officer in Ajmer. The police have arrested two individuals in the matter.

Earlier in the day, a Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) MLA was allegedly harassed by the police on Tuesday. The BTP MLA was held by the police in his own car for around 4-5 hours without any reason. In a video that has been accessed, it can be seen that the cops snatched away the MLA's car keys while another one reasoned that there is some 'danger' ahead which is why the MLA is being stopped.

READ | Rajasthan Police Misbehaves With BTP MLA A Day After Party Withdrew Support From Cong Govt

Sachin Pilot sacked

Following the emerging cracks within the Rajasthan Congress leadership, Ashok Gehlot on Monday sacked Sachin Pilot as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, as well as the chief of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC), taking disciplinary action against its long-time leader following his failure to attend the second CLP meeting in Jaipur.

READ | Tremors Felt By Congress As Rajasthan NSUI Prez Resigns To Express Solidarity With Pilot

Apart from Pilot, two other cabinet ministers will be sacked from the party itself after they decided to stay back with Pilot and give the CLP meet a miss, which was seen as Congress' last-ditch attempt to mend fences with the miffed leader and his faction.

Sources have reported that Sachin Pilot has made it clear to the BJP, that if he were to join the party, he would want to take the lead as the Rajasthan Government's Chief Minister. Pilot's demand may meet an impasse since the Rajasthan BJP has some top brass and seasoned leaders like Vasundhara Raje, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Om Birla, who would be considered as top candidates to lead the state if BJP were to form a government in Rajasthan.

READ | Sachin Pilot Changes Twitter Bio After Being Sacked As Dy CM, Scraps Former Designations

READ | Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: BJP Demands Floor Test; Pilot To Brief Media Tomorrow