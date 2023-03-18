Ashok Gehlot On BJP Attacking Rahul Over 'anti-India' Remarks; Says 'Ask PM To Apologise'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot attacked Bharatiya Janata Party and said that it is stopping the Parliament from functioning. He went on mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the PM has said a lot of things against India in Germany and Korea.

While interacting with the media, Rajasthan Chief Minister said, "BJP is the first party that is stopping the Parliament from functioning. Rahul Gandhi should apologise for what? PM Modi has said so many things against India in Germany and Korea. Who should apologise? The whole world can see."

He further said that the Centre has closed the microphone in Lok Sabha and the discussions are not able to take place. He claimed that the situation in the country is very serious due to the dictatorship that it is facing.

"Parliament must start, and discussion must happen. The country has democracy and you closed the microphone in Lok Sabha? Today the way which the country is facing dictatorship, everywhere the situation is very serious", he added.

The comments by the leader come after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's controversial anti-India speech at Cambridge University in London. The 52-year-old Wayanad MP during his UK visit made condemnable comments on multiple issues which included Indian democracy, the Pulwama attack, Pegasus row, and India under BJP, among others.

Reactions by political leaders pour in

On March 17, BJP national president JP Nadda slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his 'democracy under brutal attack' and said it is the Grand Old Party that is in danger and not the Indian democracy.

At a rally in the Chitradurga district of poll-bound Karnataka, the BJP president said, "The actions of Congress and Rahul Gandhi are highly condemnable. Congress only knows to divide people. It’s not democracy that is in danger but your party."

He added, "Since all are ignoring Congress in India, Rahul Gandhi went abroad and raised questions about our democracy... Rahul Gandhi is speaking against India abroad. He must remember his grandmother Indira Gandhi brought Emergency."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge defended the Wayanad MP by calling him a 'true patriot' and launched and mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's led-central government.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "We strongly condemn what JP Nadda has said. He should know that Modi ji went to China, went to America, went to South Korea… insulted the citizens of India. Modi ji should apologise. There is no question of us apologising."

Calling Rahul a true patriot, Kharge said, "He is a true patriot. If Rahul Gandhi ji gets a chance to speak in the Parliament, we will give a befitting reply to these allegations of BJP".