Ashok Gehlot On Cabinet Reshuffle Decision: 'Tried To Give Representation To All Groups'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stated on Sunday, November 21, hours after the Cabinet rejig, that he sought to give representation to persons from all communities. Following today's Cabinet change, the Rajasthan government designated six MLAs as advisors to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday evening. The six MLAs are Jitendra Singh, Babulal Nagar, Rajkumar Sharma, Sanyam Lodha, Ramkesh Meena and Danish Abrar. In a much-awaited Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle, as many as 15 ministers; 11 of cabinet rank and four ministers of state, were inducted into Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's cabinet on Sunday afternoon. The ministers were administered the oath of office by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhavan.

According to ANI, Gehlot stated to media as he boarded his vehicle after today's ministerial oath-taking ceremony, "We have tried to give representation to all communities- SC, ST, OBC and minorities in the new Cabinet. We will try to adjust the maximum number of MLAs in different boards and corporations or make them parliament secretaries."

Hemaram Choudhary, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, Vishvendra Singh, Ramesh Meena, Mamta Bhupesh Bairwa, Bhajanlal Jatav, Tikaram Juli, Govind Ram Meghwal, and Shakuntala Rawat are the eleven Cabinet members. Ministers of State Zahida Khan, Brijendra Singh Ola, Rajendra Gudda, and Murari Lal Meena were sworn in. This comes after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot resigned his cabinet ministers and submitted a fresh list of ministers to the Governor on Saturday. Five of the 15 new ministers are from the Sachin Pilot camp, while six are from the Ashok Gehlot group.

MLAs who took oath as Cabinet Ministers:

Hemaram Choudhary

Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya

Shakuntala Rawat

Govind Ram Meghwal

Mahesh Joshi

Ramlal Jat

Vishvendra Singh

Mamta Bhupesh

Tikaram Juli

Ramesh Meena

Bhajan Lal Jatav

MLAs took oath as Minister of State:

Murari Lal Meena

Zahida Khan

Rajendra Singh Gudha

Brijendra Ola

Following the leadership change in Punjab, the extension of the Ashok Gehlot Cabinet in Rajasthan is speculated to be yet another example of the Congress high command intervening decisively, according to several media reports. Furthermore, the reshuffle sends different messages to all stakeholders. After 16 months of squabbling, the Congress government in Rajasthan has restored to its full strength of 30 with an organised reshuffle that saw the return of two fired ministers and appeared to have enough representation for former deputy CM Sachin Pilot to bury the hatchet with CM Ashok Gehlot.

