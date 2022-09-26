In a massive development on Monday, sources told Republic TV that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot openly opposed Sachin Pilot's bid to replace him. While speaking to observer Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken at his residence in Jaipur, Gehlot purportedly made it clear that he would hand over the CM post only to a Congress loyalist and not a 'traitor'. This was perceived as a clear reference to Pilot who led a rebellion in July 2020. While he was eventually mollified by the Congress top brass, he was sacked as the Deputy Chief Minister and the Rajasthan Congress chief.

Rajasthan political crisis

On September 23, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot confirmed that he will contest the upcoming election for the Congress president's post. Speaking to the media at the Kochi airport after participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the senior Congress leader conceded that he had failed to convince Rahul Gandhi to enter the poll fray. As the resolution adopted at the party's Chintan Shivir in Udaipur earlier this year featured the one-person, one-post principle, speculation was rife that Gehlot will step down as the Rajasthan CM.

In a sudden development a day later, a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party was convened at 7 pm on Sunday. As Sonia Gandhi asked Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken to attend the CLP meeting as observer and AICC Rajasthan in-charge respectively, rumour mills were abuzz that a new CM will be elected. However, infighting hit Congress as over 90 Ashok Gehlot camp MLAs didn't turn up at the CLP meeting and submitted their resignation letters to Speaker CP Joshi. They reportedly demanded that the decision on the CM's post should be taken only after the election of the Congress president.