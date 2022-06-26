Ashok Gehlot Rakes Up 2020 Phone-tapping Episode; 'Pilot-Shekhawat Connived For Govt Fall'

Raking up the sensational phone-tapping episode, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hit out at former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, alleging that he was in connivance with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to overthrow the Congress government in the state in 2020.

Shekhawat, who was recently in Rajasthan, said that Pilot lost a 'golden chance' in revolting against the Congress and repeating a 'Madhya Pradesh-like experiment' in Rajasthan. The Union Minister further said that if Pilot had not failed to topple the Rajasthan government, the state’s 13 districts would not have remained thirsty and the work on the Eastern Canal project would have started.

Referring to that, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said, “The Minister (Gajendra Singh Shekhawat) is saying that if Sachin Pilot had not missed the chance and if the government had changed in Rajasthan, then water would have come (through ERCP) in the state. Can a Union minister speak such a language? What can be more shameful than this." Gehlot added, "Everyone knows that you (Shekhawat) conspired to topple the government. Now you are taking the name of Sachin Pilot saying he made a mistake. There is strong proof that you were hand in glove with him (Pilot)."

Rajasthan phone-tapping case

Amid a rebellion against CM Ashok Gehlot led by his then Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan, in July 2020, the phone-tapping controversy erupted after two audio recordings surfaced in which MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and alleged middleman Sanjay Jain are purportedly heard talking about a conspiracy to topple the government.

In 2020, Chief whip Mahesh Joshi submitted a complaint to Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) for registration of an FIR in the matter. On the basis of the FIR, the SOG arrested Jain. However, no action could be taken against Sharma or Shekhawat, and there was no visible development in the case after the Congress High Command intervened and removed the dispute between Gehlot and the Pilot for the time being.

In 2021, Shekhawat, BJP MP from Jodhpur, then filed a complaint on the basis of which the Delhi Police registered an FIR against Sharma and booked him for criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and unlawfully intercepting telegraphic signals (telephonic conversation).

(With Agency inputs)

Image: PTI