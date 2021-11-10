Amid the deadlock over Cabinet expansion in Rajasthan, CM Ashok Gehlot reached Delhi directly from Jodhpur accompanied by state Congress president Govind Dotasra. He is likely to meet former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday afternoon. While this led to speculation that a Cabinet reshuffle is on the cards, sources reiterated that there is no consensus on this issue between Gehlot and the Congress high command. So far, it has been unable to convince him to replace the underperforming Ministers with the legislators belonging to the camp of Sachin Pilot.

Resentment in the Sachin Pilot camp

After his initial rebellion, Sachin Pilot committed to working in the interest of the Congress party on August 10, 2020, after a decision was taken to form a three-member committee to resolve the grievances of the MLAs belonging to his camp. However, in June, Pilot expressed dissatisfaction over his concerns not being addressed by the committee in the last 10 months. The Tonk MLA also reportedly indicated that a split in the party is imminent if no solution is found very soon. Thereafter, the legislators close to him such as Solanki publicly voiced their disappointment over the delay in Cabinet expansion and political appointments.

In the last week of July, AICC Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken spoke to 115 MLAs backing the government including Pilot and CP Joshi to ascertain their views on the manner in which the party can be re-elected in 2023. Speaking to the media on July 30, he even made it clear that a Cabinet rejig was a matter of time that the deliberations over the political appointments are underway. Making his reservations amply clear on October 20, the former Rajasthan Deputy CM demanded Cabinet expansion at a public event in Jaipur district.