Ashok Gehlot Rebuts Kant's 'too Much Democracy' Logic, Cites Reforms During Cong Regimes

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday lashed out at NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant for his 'too much democracy' remark made during an online event. Claiming that this was an attempt to please the Union government, Gehlot stated that it was possible for a government to carry out reforms in a democracy. To buttress his point, he highlighted that no one protested when Dr. Manmohan Singh unveiled a series of reforms in his capacity as the Union Finance Minister and the Prime Minister.

Referring to the massive protests by the farmers against the agrarian laws, the Congress leader stressed that raising your voice against the government indicates faith in democracy. He lamented that the Union government had failed to take all the stakeholders including the opposition and farmers on board before embarking on the reforms in the agriculture sector. According to him, the situation wouldn't have escalated if Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have listened to the voice of the farmers.

Gehlot questioned the Centre for the necessity of introducing the farm legislation at a juncture when the country is grappled with problems such as unemployment, inflation and recession. Moreover, he pointed out that the agriculture sector had registered a growth of 3.4% in this phase to boost the Indian economy. Thereafter, the Rajasthan CM opined that the farmers were forced to come on the streets because of the hurry in which the bills were passed in the Parliament.

किसानों के मुद्दे पर मोदी जी ने चुप्पी साध ली। अगर वो किसानों के हक में सही निर्णय लेते तो किसानों को आंदोलन नहीं करना पड़ता। pic.twitter.com/7T6OcOvf4l — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 9, 2020

NITI Aayog CEO's remark draws ire

Addressing a virtual event organised by Swarajya magazine, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that for the first time, the Centre has carried out hard reforms across sectors, including mining, coal, labour, agriculture, and the next wave of reforms must be pushed by the states. "Tough reforms are very difficult in the Indian context, we have too much of democracy...You needed political will to carry out these reforms (mining, coal, labour, agriculture) and many more reforms still need to be done," PTI quoted him as saying.

"It is not easy to compete against China without hard reforms," Kant added. However, the NITI Aayog CEO issued a clarification on Twitter subsequently, "This is definitely not what I said. I was speaking about the MEIS scheme and resources being spread thin and the need for creating global champions in the manufacturing sector".

