Ashok Gehlot Red-faced As Teachers Claim They Have To Pay For Transfers; BJP Hits Back

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday found himself in an embarrassing situation during an event in Jaipur when teachers screamed 'yes' on being asked when they have to pay cash for transfers and new posts. Addressing a felicitation program for teachers in Jaipur on Tuesday, Rajasthan CM Gehlot asked if they need to pay money during transfer. However, the teachers sitting in the crowd responded with a huge yes giving a reality check to the Congress leader.

Following the unexpected response from the teachers, Gehlot said, "It's very unfortunate that teachers need to pay money for transfer. A policy should be made." It is pertinent to mention here that Rajasthan Education Minister, Govind Dotasra, was also present during the event in Jaipur meant to honour teachers - when Ashok Gehlot was told about paid transfer by the teachers.

Following the unexpected turn of the event, Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Dotasra took the podium and clarified that CM Gehlot intended to say that people have to pay money and a policy will be brought by his government to scrap this. "CM wanted to indicate that people pay money. It will be scrapped with the implementation of a policy for the transfer of teachers during the tenure of CM and me," said Govind Dotasra.

Speaking on the same to Republic TV, Rajasthan BJP President Satish Punia slammed the state government for the ongoing corruption under the regime of Ashok Gehlot.

"I have watched the video and this type of thing can only take place in Ashok Gehlot government. I think corruption is the etiquette of the Rajasthan government that an open audience admits that they have to pay money for their transfer. Unfortunately, Education Minister was also present. It is itself a proof that in Rajasthan government corruption is clearly visible," Punia told Republic TV.

Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, on November 11, met with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. Notably, CM Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot held separate discussions with the high command over the impending cabinet reshuffle and appointments in the state.

Upon meeting with the high command, CM Gehlot told ANI, "Petrol and diesel prices are rising. The Centre should support the States. I have briefed my party high command about the current situation in the state."

Reportedly, the long-pending expansion, reshuffle and political appointments, inclusive of Sachin Pilot's loyalists, were pushed by Sonia Gandhi at the behest of the Pilot camp who alleged that the Cabinet reshuffle is a step towards reconciliation between the two Congress leaders. Sources informed that Pilot met with the AICC General Secretary in charge of the organisation, KC Venugopal, before leaving for Rajasthan while CM Gehlot met Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and AICC in-charge of Rajasthan, Ajay Maken.

