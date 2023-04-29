Ashok Gehlot Reiterates Demand To Sack Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday reiterated his demand to sack Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from the Cabinet.

Gehlot claimed that Shekhawat and his family members are linked to the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society case and has no moral authority to continue as a minister.

He added that victims of the alleged scam have met him thrice and shared their pain. Gehlot claimed if Shekhawat did not want to meet them in person, he could send the Union minister a video recording of his meeting with the victims.

The Rajasthan High Court on Friday took on record the clarification by the state terming Union Minister Shekhawat an accused in the case. The case is being investigated by the Special Operations Group of Rajasthan Police.

It is alleged that the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society embezzled the earnings of lakhs of people of the state.

The Union minister has filed a defamation case in a Delhi court against Gehlot.