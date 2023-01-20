Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot Conflict Intensifies After Rajasthan CM's 'big Corona' Comment

The Sachin Pilot-Ashok Gehlot power tussle in Rajasthan continues with both senior leaders targetting each other at regular intervals. In a recent video that surfaced online, Ashok Gehlot, the Rajasthan Chief Minister, is heard saying a "big corona" that entered the state after the pandemic apparently referring to Sachin Pilot. Gehlot's comment is said to have come at a pre-budget meeting with representatives of employees' unions.

"I have started meeting...earlier corona came...a big corona also entered our party," Gehlot said without naming anyone.

Pilot hits back

Hitting out at Gehlot, Sachin Pilot said words one cannot hear about themselves should not be used. He added that to get respect one should give respect.

"What didn't he say about me…You guys tell me what you didn't say…If you give respect, you will get respect. I have always given respect to my opponents in politics…Always given them the task of exposing corruption… but (one) should not say such words which (they) cannot hear about themselves… Never use such words in politics which you can not hear about yourself," Pilot said.

Sachin Pilot, MLA from Rajasthan's Tonk, recently cornered the Gehlot government in Rajasthan over exam paper leaks and political appointments of former bureaucrats while sidelining party workers. Simultaneously, leaders loyal to Pilot started demanding that he be given the top job in the state.

Last month, a major row erupted after Gehlot called Pilot a 'gaddar'. The comments drew a sharp reaction from Pilot who had said it was inappropriate of a person of Gehlot's stature to use that kind of language.

Pilot and Gehlot have been at loggerheads since Congress formed the government in Rajasthan in December 2018.