Ashok Gehlot Says Decision On Agnipath 'taken In Haste'; 'govt Should Withdraw Scheme'

In light of strong opposition received by the Agnipath scheme not only from people in general but also from some retired Army personnel, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded the Union government to withdraw the scheme with immediate effect.

Speaking with the media during the protests against the scheme at the Amar Jawan Jyoti along with other Congress workers, Gehlot said, "The PM and the government without wasting any time, should understand the amount of angst against the Agnipath scheme among the youth. The decision was taken in haste without any proper consultation. The scheme has been rejected by the people as well as the retired army officers, who are stating in one voice, that the scheme is not in the interest of the youth. The Government should withdraw the scheme at the earliest."

पूरे देश के अंदर जिस प्रकार से युवा वर्ग में आक्रोश पैदा हुआ है, उनकी भावनाओं को प्रधानमंत्री जी को और सरकार को समझ लेना चाहिए टाइम रहते हुए क्योंकि बिना आर्ग्यूमेंट के जल्दबाजी में ये अग्निपथ योजना का फैसला किया गया है जिसको देश की जनता ने भी अस्वीकार कर दिया है। pic.twitter.com/Zc79ny9sYv — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 19, 2022

'Agnipath scheme will not be rolled back'

Following the mega meeting between the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Tri-service chiefs over the Tour-of-Duty (Agnipath scheme) on Sunday, Army Additional Secretary, Department of Military affairs Lt Gen Anil Puri in a press conference organised by the three wings of the armed forces, said the Agnipath scheme will not be withdrawn.

"No. Why should we? That is the only progressive way to make the country young," he said and added the amount of violence in response to the announcement of the revamped scheme wasn't expected. He said, "Indian Army's foundation in the discipline. No space for arson, or vandalism. Every individual will give a certificate that they were not part of a protest or vandalism. Police verification is 100% (requirement), no one can join without that."

Government announces additional benefits for Agniveers

Amid widespread agitations against the Agnipath scheme, the Central government, on June 18, reinforced the scheme benefits by making available five more facilities to the Agniveers after they complete the four-year tenure. The first announcement was from the Defence Ministry which reserved 10% vacancies in the coast guard and the government-run defence companies for the Agniveers; the Home Ministry also earmarked 10% of the positions in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Assam Rifles.

Moreover, an extension in the age limit in the CAPF for the Agniveers was also given. The Indian Navy also offered opportunities for Agniveers in the Merchant Navy and the Shipping Ministry will have six avenues inside itself open for the Agniveers after the completion of the 4-year.

