Ashok Gehlot Says His Resignation Is Permanently With Sonia Gandhi Amid Leadership Tussle

In a key political development, amidst speculations over a possible cabinet rejig in Rajasthan ahead of next year's assembly elections, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday stated that his resignation letter is permanently with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Ashok Gehlot said, “My resignation is permanently with Sonia Gandhi. When Congress decides to change the chief minister, no one will get a hint. No deliberation will be done on changing the Chief Minister. Congress high command is independent to take decisions and I would appeal to everyone to not pay heed to rumors as it affects governance.”

Following a meeting between Congress leader Sachin Pilot and party president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, CM Ashok Gehlot's statement has sparked speculations regarding a leadership change in the Rajasthan Congress. It is pertinent to mention here that Sachin Pilot's meeting with the party's top brass was his second in a fortnight.

Following the meeting, Sachin Pilot spoke to the media and said, “Discussed strategies on strengthening the party, organizational elections and also gave feedback about the political scenario in Rajasthan to the party President." Rajasthan has been undergoing alternate governments for the last 30 years. A trend has been followed every 5 years which leads to the formation of either BJP or Congress administration in the state.

According to PTI, Sachin Pilot hinted toward a possible change in the Chief Ministerial candidate for the forthcoming polls and said, “That is exactly what we are discussing. Everything is included. The final decision will be taken by the party President. And those who are working on the ground, it is our responsibility to give proper feedback. The grassroots feedback about what the party can do in the next few weeks and months.”

Back in July 2020, Sachin Pilot had openly revolted against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his government in Rajasthan, bringing the government to the brink of collapse. However, Sachin Pilot eventually abandoned his revolt against the Gehlot administration after the party leadership promised that the ‘rebel leaders’ issues will be heard by a three-member committee led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.