Ashok Gehlot Says 'nation Worried About' ED; Baghel Claims Gandhis 'falsely Implicated'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who was among the top Congress leaders detained in Delhi for attempting to stage a protest in solidarity with party leader Rahul Gandhi without necessary permission, said that nation was worried about the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as they were conducting "unnecessary raids." Gandhi was grilled by the ED on Monday, June 13, in relation to the National Herald scam case.

"I thought of meeting ED, IT, CBDT chiefs. They are prestigious agencies but what does public think of them today. I sought an appointment & they gave me time. I don't know what happened later but they told me that they themselves will meet me later," the Rajasthan CM said.

"What does this mean? Entire nation is worried for them. They conduct unnecessary raids. There's pressure on them from the top. Many a time they don't want to conduct a raid...Still, they have to. This is a dangerous situation. So I thought of meeting them personally," Gehlot added.

Speaking on similar lines, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel alleged that the Gandhi family members were being "falsely implicated" in the money laundering case as part of a political agenda.

"The Centre is misusing investigative agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax to suppress the voice of the Opposition," Baghel said.

The Chattisgarh CM warned that the demonstration by the Congress workers will be even more intense than the one today when party interim president Sonia Gandhi will appear for the probe at the ED office.

Rahul Gandhi questioned by ED in National Herald case

On June 13, Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached the AICC headquarters and marched towards the ED office, where Rahul was interrogated for 3 hours in the first session and returned post lunch for the second round of questioning in the National Herald case.

Meanwhile, Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on June 12 due to COVID-related issues. She had tested positive for the coronavirus on June 2 and had asked for more time from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it in the money laundering case.

What is the National Herald case?

In 2013, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy filed a private criminal complaint accusing Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and several others of ‘misappropriating’ assets of Associated Journals worth over Rs 2,000 crore by ‘paying just Rs 50 lakh’. In December 2015, both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi got bail by furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country.

After a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe into Young Indian, the ED has filed a new case against the Gandhi duo under criminal sections of the PMLA. The CBI had also questioned top Congress leaders Pawan Bansal and Mallikarjun Kharge in the matter earlier in April.