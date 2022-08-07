Ashok Gehlot Slams BJP Amid Massive Outrage Over 'rape' Remark; 'conspiring Against Me'

Amid outrage over his remarks on rape, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that those commenting are conspiring against him. The Indian National Congress leader also claimed that he has brought reality to the forefront.

Speaking to the media, Gehlot said, "You can show my video to anyone. The people are understanding that there was a verdict where the death penalty was issued for rape convicts. A law was brought for this. It was done with good intentions. But rapists are murdering victims to avoid hanging."

He added, "Those commenting are conspiring. I only brought reality to the forefront that everyone knows."

'Rape-related murders increased due to law on hanging of culprits'

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that after the law to hang the rape accused became effective, the incidents of murder after rape have surged across the country.

"After the Nirbhaya case, the demand to hang the accused gained momentum and after that, the law came into force. Since then, there has been an increase in the cases of murder of women after rape," the Congress leader was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Due to the law on the hanging of culprits after the Nirbhaya case, the incidents of murder after rape have increased. This is a dangerous trend being seen in the country," he added.

Slamming Gehlot, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that rather than giving such statements, the Rajasthan Chief Minister should focus on the safety and security of women in the state.

"Incidents of rapes are increasing, especially in Rajasthan. Unfortunately, Rajasthan happens to be number one in the country in crime against women. Even in the last four months of this year, rapes in Rajasthan have gone up to 31%," BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore said.

He added, "Adding further he said, "A chief minister of the state needs to use the police force for the protection of the women and (other) citizens rather than try and become a psychologist for rapists and give these statements."