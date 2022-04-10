Ashok Gehlot Slams Centre For Delaying National Status For Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday claimed that the Centre is unwilling to upgrade the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) into a national project. Gehlot has time and again stressed that the project will aid the growth and development of the state.

Gehlot on Sunday accused the centre and said, "PM Modi had earlier said to make ERCP (canal project) a national project but now, they are not accepting it. Ask our Union Minister (Gajendra Singh Shekhawat) from Jodhpur, what kind of Minister he is if he can't convince PM for a project of his state." Besides, CM Ashok Gehlot earlier on Friday targeted Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and blamed him ‘for not showing any interest in the projects of the state.’ He had said Shekhawat, who is an MP from Rajasthan and the Union Jal Shakti minister was not working for the welfare of his people.

Furthermore, CM Gehlot expressed regret that the Union minister was reluctant to update the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project as a 'project of national importance' under his department.

‘Only after technical assessment….’

Retorting to the Chief Minister’s criticism, Jal Shakti Minister Shekhawat underscored that only after technical assessment, approval, and inter-state permission can ERCP be designated as a 'project of national importance.' According to him, the Ministry of Jal Shakti has organised more than ten meetings to establish an agreement between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “In none of his statements has PM Modi talked about promising to give it the status of a national project." Work is done in a sequential manner on every project related to the development work in the country. Hope the honourable chief minister knows this very well.”

The dispute on the ERCP Canal erupted on Friday at a regional summit of 11 states and union territories held to assess the development of the Jal Jeevan Mission and the Swacch Bharat Mission.

ERCP Canal Project

The ERCP aims to collect surplus water available during the rainy season in southern Rajasthan rivers like the Chambal and its tributaries, such as the Kunnu, Parvati, and Kalisindh, and route it to 13 districts in the state's south-eastern region that face water scarcity for drinking and irrigation.