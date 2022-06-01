Ashok Gehlot Slams Centre Over ED Notice To Sonia Gandhi & Rahul; 'Suppressing Opposition'

Rajasthan Chief Minister on Wednesday slammed the PM Modi-led Central government after Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. He said that the move is to suppress the opposition.

"During the freedom struggle, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru started the National Herald and Qaumi Awaaz newspapers, which have contributed a lot in the freedom struggle. After independence, Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru started Navjeevan newspaper," Gehlot said.

The Congress leader alleged that the NDA government is taking retaliatory action against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi by attacking the efforts made to carry forward the legacy of these newspapers.

"The giving of notice by the ED in the case already going on in the court is the culmination of the suppression of the opposition being done by the Modi government by misusing the power. Such notices cannot stop Mrs Sonia Gandhi and Mr Rahul Gandhi from raising the voice of the common man against the dictatorial government," the Rajasthan CM added.

ED summons Sonia, Rahul in National Herald money laundering case

The ED has issued summons to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

While Rahul Gandhi has been asked to depose before the agency at its headquarters in central Delhi on June 2, Sonia Gandhi has been asked to appear on June 8.

Rahul Gandhi has asked the ED to defer the date to after June 5 as he is not in the country, Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Sanghvi and Randeep Surjewala said.

The case to investigate alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young India that owns National Herald was registered recently. The National Herald newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited and owned by Young Indian. Previously, Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal were also questioned.