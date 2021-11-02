Last Updated:

Ashok Gehlot Slams Centre Over Fuel Prices; 'PM Modi's Diwali Gift Of Inflation To People'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot referred to the sixth consecutive hike in petrol and fuel prices as 'PM Modi's Diwali gift of inflation to the people'.

Srishti Jha
Ashok Gehlot

PTI/ Representative Image


Taking a jibe at the BJP-ruled Centre, on November 2 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot referred to the sixth consecutive hike in petrol and fuel prices as PM Modi's 'Diwali gift of inflation to the people'. Sarcastically, the incumbent Congress MLA from Sardarpura constituency further said that 75 years of independence and 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' will be remembered for witnessing a record-breaking increase in LPG, diesel and petrol prices. 

Taking to Twitter, CM Gehlot shared, "The 75th year of independence (Amrit Mahotsav) will always be remembered for the record increase in the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas."

In addition, the Rajasthan CM attached a letter to the tweet, wherein he acknowledged numerous adversities brought about by the said inflation. 

"PM Modi government made Diwali sweets expensive by increasing LPG cylinders' price'

"Looking at the way the prices of petrol, diesel, LPG, edible oil and vegetables are increasing, it seems that the Modi government has given a Diwali gift of inflation to the people," CM Gehlot tweeted in the Hindi language. 

"Earlier governments used to try to minimise inflation before festivals so that the common people could celebrate a festival with joy and happiness," he added. 

The Rajasthan CM said that just three days before Diwali, the PM Modi government has made arrangements to make sweets expensive by increasing the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 266. Further, he said that the rate of petrol currently stands at Rs 116 per litre and that of diesel to Rs 108 per litre, while the price of domestic LPG gas cylinders has climbed to Rs 903 from Rs 598 from Rs 305

"Our government has distributed scooties to meritorious girl students to facilitate transportation to college but the girls are asking the Modi government how to buy such expensive petrol?" CM Gehlot further questioned the Centre. 

Fuel prices hike 

Fuel prices vary by state and city due to value-added taxes (VAT), local and freight expenses, which differ from one location to the other. Petrol and diesel prices are essentially affected by crude oil prices on global markets along with rupee-dollar foreign exchange rates.

READ | Petrol prices hiked for fifth consecutive day; Check fuel rates across India on Oct 30

As of November 2, fuel prices are as follows: 

Mumbai

  • Petrol - Rs 115.50 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 106.62 per litre

Delhi

  • Petrol - Rs 109.69 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 98.42 per litre

Chennai

  • Petrol - Rs 106.35 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 102.59 per litre

Kolkata

  • Petrol - Rs 110.15 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 101.56 per litre                      

Bhopal

  • Petrol - Rs 118.46 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 107.90 per litre

Hyderabad

  • Petrol - Rs 114.12 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 107.40 per litre

Bengaluru

  • Petrol - Rs 113.56 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 104.50 per litre

Guwahati

  • Petrol - Rs 105.74 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 98.36 per litre

Lucknow

  • Petrol - Rs 106.61 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 98.91 per litre

Gandhinagar

  • Petrol - Rs 106.53 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 106.33 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

  • Petrol - Rs 112.07 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 105.85 per litre

 

