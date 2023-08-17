Ashok Gehlot Slams Centre Over NMML's Renaming, Lauds Nehru

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday slammed the Centre's move of renaming the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library in Delhi, and accused the government of undermining the country's first prime minister's achievements. What does the government want to achieve by changing the name to Prime Ministers' Museum and Library, Gehlot asked.

"To what extent the NDA government at the Centre will go to rename the work done by its predecessor prime ministers is beyond understanding. This is an unfortunate situation," Gehlot said in a post on X. He said that any Prime Minister should be proud that this country got as its first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who laid the foundation stone of a strong India during his 17 years' term with such institutions as IIT, IIM, BARC, BHEL, the Planning Commission, Bhakra Nangal Dam, and Nagarjuna Sagar which played an important role in India's development.

The principles of universal brotherhood and cooperation in Panchsheel and Non Aligned Movement (NAM) too were brainchild of Nehru, Gehlot said. "Pakistan, which is six times smaller in size ... and got independence along with India, is on the verge of ruin today. There is not even food available for the public and economic conditions have led the country to the brink of a civil war," he said. The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) has officially been renamed as the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society with effect from August 14.